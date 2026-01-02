Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'I Don't Like It': Trump, 79, Whines About Exercising Being 'Boring' as His Alarming Junk Food Eating Habits Are Exposed Amid Rising Health Concerns for the Prez

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he finds conventional exercise 'boring' in a new interview.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 2 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump has continued to brag about his "perfect" health in a new interview, revealing that it includes no exercise other than golf, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president, 79, discussed a wide range of topics about his various medical conditions and let it slip that working out is "not for him."

Article continues below advertisement

Exercise Is 'Boring'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The only form of physical activity the president enjoys is golfing.

“I just don’t like it. It’s boring,” Trump told the Wall Street Journal in an "impromptu" interview published on Friday, January 2, about any form of exercise other than his beloved sport of golf.

"To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me," the president huffed.

Despite his distaste for working up a sweat, Trump boasted, "My health is perfect."

He took to Truth Social after the article was published to reiterate, "The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH'" physically as well as cognitively.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Credits 'Genetics' For His Good Health

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump loves fast food so much he serves it to national champion collegiate sports teams when they visit the White House.

One thing that is far from perfect is the president's fast-food-heavy diet, although it has always seemed to work for him.

Trump is known to eat greasy hamburgers, preferably from McDonald's, several times a day, along with fries, and to drink copious amounts of Diet Coke. He's famous for hating fruits, vegetables, and other staples of an otherwise balanced diet.

He chalked up his incredible amounts of energy to his parents, who were the same way throughout their lives.

"Genetics are very important. And I have very good genetics," Trump said of his go-go-go energy levels that have nothing to do with eating right or exercising.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Isn't Sleeping, He's Just 'Closing' His Eyes

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump appeared to fall asleep during a December 2, 2025, cabinet meeting but claims it's 'relaxing' to shut his eyes.

Trump also addressed how he is known to be a night owl who is up early in the morning, already firing off posts on social media.

"I've never been a big sleeper," Trump noted, as he famously has aides take turns staying up with him when he travels aboard Air Force One on long flights while the others get their sleep in shifts.

The president disputed claims about failing health after being accused of appearing to fall asleep during White House meetings.

"I'll just close. It's very relaxing to me," he revealed about the habit of shutting his eyes.

"Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink," the Commander-in-Chief noted of how he's appeared to look like he's sleeping in some photos.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
kristi noem and stephen miller

'Absolutely Horrifying': 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller Torched Over 'Cringe' Dance Moves to '90s Song 'Ice Ice Baby' at Lavish Mar-a-Lago Bash

rfk jr and tatiana schlossberg

RFK Jr 'Won't Be Invited' to Caroline Kennedy's Daughter Tatiana Schlossberg's Funeral as Guest List Is Strictly Limited to 'Immediate Family Members and Close Friends'

'Easy to Put On' Makeup to Hide His Bruises

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump hand
Source: MEGA

Trump has been mocked for using bold amounts of concealer to hide his bruises that doesn't match his skin tone.

Finally, Trump touched on how he takes aspirin for "cardiac prevention," even though the dose he favors makes him more prone to bruising.

"They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart," Trump said about how he's taken aspirin for 25 years. "I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?"

The president's physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, previously said he takes 325 milligrams of aspirin a day, rather than the much lower, more common 81 milligrams used for preventive treatment.

"They'd rather have me take the smaller one," Trump said. "I take the larger one, but I've done it for years, and what it does do is it causes bruising."

"I have makeup that’s, you know, easy to put on, takes about 10 seconds," he said about the infamous blotches of unblended concealer he's frequently photographed wearing on his right hand that is prone to bruising.

The White House has claimed several times that Trump's hand bruises are due to his "excessive handshaking."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.