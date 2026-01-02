'I Don't Like It': Trump, 79, Whines About Exercising Being 'Boring' as His Alarming Junk Food Eating Habits Are Exposed Amid Rising Health Concerns for the Prez
Jan. 2 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has continued to brag about his "perfect" health in a new interview, revealing that it includes no exercise other than golf, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president, 79, discussed a wide range of topics about his various medical conditions and let it slip that working out is "not for him."
Exercise Is 'Boring'
“I just don’t like it. It’s boring,” Trump told the Wall Street Journal in an "impromptu" interview published on Friday, January 2, about any form of exercise other than his beloved sport of golf.
"To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me," the president huffed.
Despite his distaste for working up a sweat, Trump boasted, "My health is perfect."
He took to Truth Social after the article was published to reiterate, "The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH'" physically as well as cognitively.
Trump Credits 'Genetics' For His Good Health
One thing that is far from perfect is the president's fast-food-heavy diet, although it has always seemed to work for him.
Trump is known to eat greasy hamburgers, preferably from McDonald's, several times a day, along with fries, and to drink copious amounts of Diet Coke. He's famous for hating fruits, vegetables, and other staples of an otherwise balanced diet.
He chalked up his incredible amounts of energy to his parents, who were the same way throughout their lives.
"Genetics are very important. And I have very good genetics," Trump said of his go-go-go energy levels that have nothing to do with eating right or exercising.
Trump Isn't Sleeping, He's Just 'Closing' His Eyes
Trump also addressed how he is known to be a night owl who is up early in the morning, already firing off posts on social media.
"I've never been a big sleeper," Trump noted, as he famously has aides take turns staying up with him when he travels aboard Air Force One on long flights while the others get their sleep in shifts.
The president disputed claims about failing health after being accused of appearing to fall asleep during White House meetings.
"I'll just close. It's very relaxing to me," he revealed about the habit of shutting his eyes.
"Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink," the Commander-in-Chief noted of how he's appeared to look like he's sleeping in some photos.
'Easy to Put On' Makeup to Hide His Bruises
Finally, Trump touched on how he takes aspirin for "cardiac prevention," even though the dose he favors makes him more prone to bruising.
"They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart," Trump said about how he's taken aspirin for 25 years. "I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?"
The president's physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, previously said he takes 325 milligrams of aspirin a day, rather than the much lower, more common 81 milligrams used for preventive treatment.
"They'd rather have me take the smaller one," Trump said. "I take the larger one, but I've done it for years, and what it does do is it causes bruising."
"I have makeup that’s, you know, easy to put on, takes about 10 seconds," he said about the infamous blotches of unblended concealer he's frequently photographed wearing on his right hand that is prone to bruising.
The White House has claimed several times that Trump's hand bruises are due to his "excessive handshaking."