'I Don't Like It': Trump, 79, Whines About Exercising Being 'Boring' as His Alarming Junk Food Eating Habits Are Exposed Amid Rising Health Concerns for the Prez

“I just don’t like it. It’s boring,” Trump told the Wall Street Journal in an "impromptu" interview published on Friday, January 2, about any form of exercise other than his beloved sport of golf.

"To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me," the president huffed.

Despite his distaste for working up a sweat, Trump boasted, "My health is perfect."

He took to Truth Social after the article was published to reiterate, "The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH'" physically as well as cognitively.