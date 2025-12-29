Trump's 'Painted' Hands Spark Fresh Health Fears During Meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy — as Prez Continues to Face 'Dementia' Rumors
Dec. 29 2025, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has sparked a fresh round of health concerns after trying to conceal his hand bruising while meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Photos showed "painted" makeup on the president's hands as the two greeted each other at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, December 28, several days after eagle-eyed viewers believed they saw IV injection marks in the same area.
Cover-Up Attempts
"All that money and his handlers can't find a concealer that matches his skin tone," one critic wrote about how the foundation stood out.
A second person huffed, "Wrong shade. No attempt to blend. He's the president of the United States. You would think he would have access to the best makeup artists in the world."
The complaints mirrored similar comments that have dogged the president for months, as the concealer he uses to cover his hand bruising is highly noticeable and stands out, only making the situation more debated.
Fresh Concerns Over Donald Trump's Hands
Trump's hands caused more alarm on Christmas Eve, when he and his wife, Melania, took calls from children about what they wanted for Christmas from Santa.
He didn't sport heavy hand makeup, and photos showed what some people believed to be a "small hole at the site of discoloration."
"That's an old IV site. It looks like the IV was removed a couple of days ago," one user commented on X.
A second agreed, adding, "With a nice visible vein directly above it. Someone was getting fluids via IV."
"It's for an IV. Healthy people don't need an apparently daily IV. They've probably now blown out all the veins in the right hand, and are moving to the left," a third person speculated.
Band-Aid Questions
Trump sported a noticeable flesh-toned band-aid on his right hand as he presented the class of 2025 Kennedy Center Honors recipients with their medallions in a December 6 Oval Office ceremony.
The band-aid was first noticed by reporters three days prior, when the president presided over a cabinet meeting. During it, Trump pontificated about his mental acuity amid ongoing dementia rumors.
"I’ll let you know when there’s something wrong. There will be someday. That’s gonna happen to all of us. But right now, I think I’m sharper than I was 25 years ago," he bragged at the time.
The Commander-in-Chief then called out a headline from The New York Times asking, "Is Trump sharp?"
"Trump is sharp. But they're not sharp. That's why they’re going out of business, The New York Times. I hear they're losing so much money, it’s ridiculous. They're a bunch of fakers," Trump scoffed.
Bruising the Result of 'Excessive Handshaking'
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously brushed off her boss's hand bruises as the result of excessive handshaking.
"President Trump is a man of the people," Leavitt, 28, stated in July. "And he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."
A day later, the president's White House physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, shared in a memo, "Recent photos of the President have shown minor bruising on the back of his hand. This is consistent with minor soft-tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen. This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy."