Trump's Medical Mystery: Prez, 79, Sparks Concern with Two Large Band-Aids on His Right Hand as He Blasts Failing Health Reports

While he has been spotted with flesh-colored makeup attempting to cover up the bruises before, this time he sat with his hands under his desk for the majority of the meeting.

While bruises on Donald Trump 's right hand have been a hot topic for quite some time, the president sported two mysterious band-aids during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Donald Trump was spotted closing his eyes during the cabinet meeting.

When Trump did show his hands, he did so while pontificating on his health.

"I’ll let you know when there’s something wrong," Trump informed reporters, complaining about there being a focus on his health. "There will be someday. That’s gonna happen to all of us. But right now, I think I’m sharper than I was 25 years ago."

As Trump moved to scratch his face, a photographer caught a quick snapshot, which showed off his bandages.

During the meeting, Trump also seemed tired, leaning back in his chair and closing his eyes.

He did take time to address his cognitive health as well during the cabinet meeting, saying he read in The New York Times, "Is Trump sharp?"

"Trump is sharp. But they’re not sharp. That’s why they’re going out of business, The New York Times. I hear they're losing so much money, it’s ridiculous. They’re a bunch of fakers," he claimed.

The White House has yet to comment on questions about Trump's band-aids yesterday.