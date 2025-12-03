Trump's Medical Mystery: Prez, 79, Sparks Concern with Two Large Band-Aids on His Right Hand as He Blasts Failing Health Reports
Dec. 3 2025, Published 11:51 a.m. ET
While bruises on Donald Trump's right hand have been a hot topic for quite some time, the president sported two mysterious band-aids during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While he has been spotted with flesh-colored makeup attempting to cover up the bruises before, this time he sat with his hands under his desk for the majority of the meeting.
Donald Trump's Cabinet Meeting
When Trump did show his hands, he did so while pontificating on his health.
"I’ll let you know when there’s something wrong," Trump informed reporters, complaining about there being a focus on his health. "There will be someday. That’s gonna happen to all of us. But right now, I think I’m sharper than I was 25 years ago."
As Trump moved to scratch his face, a photographer caught a quick snapshot, which showed off his bandages.
During the meeting, Trump also seemed tired, leaning back in his chair and closing his eyes.
He did take time to address his cognitive health as well during the cabinet meeting, saying he read in The New York Times, "Is Trump sharp?"
"Trump is sharp. But they’re not sharp. That’s why they’re going out of business, The New York Times. I hear they're losing so much money, it’s ridiculous. They’re a bunch of fakers," he claimed.
The White House has yet to comment on questions about Trump's band-aids yesterday.
Donald Trump Has Allegedly Used Foundation to Cover His Bruises
As Radar reported last month, Trump was spotted at an NFL game, and posed for a picture with Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris, who gifted him a framed jersey with his name on it.
In the pic, Trump's right hand appeared to be covered with a thick layer of foundation.
This wasn't the first time his hand appeared to be caked in makeup, as Trump was spotted earlier the same day at Mar-a-Lago and his hand looked the same.
Karoline Leavitt's Explanation for Donald Trump's Bruises
After being pressed by a media outlet for an explanation on what's going on with Trump's hand, Karoline Leavitt attempted to give an explanation.
"This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen
Leavitt had previously brushed off concerns anything was wrong with Trump in July when she was asked about his bruise.
"President Trump is a man of the people," she dished to reporters at the time. "And he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."
An Insider Shared Concerns About Donald Trump's Hands
An insider had previously spoken to Radar to spill their concerns regarding Trump's bruised hands.
"The same discoloration is still clearly visible on his hand in the war room picture," they revealed.
They noted the bruise was worrisome due to Trump's age and rumored cognitive failures.
"It's an alarming sign when someone with potential illnesses as varied as dementia and syphilis has the world's security in the palm of his hands," they added.
The Prez's right hand aside, Trump's health has been under scrutiny due to a recent MRI he underwent which the White House deemed as "preventive."
Leavitt, when discussing the MRI, insisted Trump's health remains "excellent."