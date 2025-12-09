Trump's 'Mentally Unfit': The Don Sparks More 'Dementia' Concerns After He Can't Remember What He Said On Camera FIVE Days Ago
Dec. 9 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has fueled concerns he may be suffering from dementia or cognitive decline after an explosive exchange with a female reporter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president was fact-checked with video of himself answering a question about the release of the full footage of recent strikes on Venezuelan boats, which was taken five days before he rebuked ABC News' Rachel Scott for asking a follow-up question about the footage during a press conference on Monday, December 9.
Despite a video capturing Trump's answer mere days prior, the 79-year-old falsely denied ever commenting on Monday's fiery exchange.
In the wake of Trump's latest verbal attack on a female reporter, video footage has circulated on social media highlighting his forgetfulness by showing a side-by-side comparison of his comments at two separate press conferences taken five days apart.
On December 3, ABC News' Selina Wang asked if he would "release video of that strike so that the American people can see for themselves what happened?"
"I don’t know what they have, but whatever they have we'd certainly release, no problem," Trump replied.
Trump Rages About 'Fake News'
Less than a week later, Wang's colleague repeated Trump's comments back to him as she asked a follow-up question on the footage, which prompted a vile outburst from the president.
Trump insisted he never made such a comment on releasing the full footage as he berated Scott, whom he called "obnoxious" and accused of asking "hostile" questions.
"Mr. President, you said you would have no problem with releasing the full video of that strike on September 2nd off the coast of Venezuela. Secretary Hegseth now says–" Scott asked before she was interrupted by Trump, "I didn’t say that. That’s – you said that, I didn't say that. This is ABC fake news!"
Critics Brand Trump 'Senile' and 'Mentally Unfit'
In addition to the exchange adding to outrage over Trump's behavior towards female reporters as of late, many social media users were disturbed by Trump forgetting his own words within a span of a few short days, and branded him "mentally unfit" for office.
In response to a comparison video of the two press events, a user on X mocked, "Senility and compulsive lying are a dangerous mix. Remember that, kids!"
"Trump can't remember what he said 5 minutes ago, not to mention 5 days ago," another X user wrote. "Trump's dementia is far worse than Biden's was. Sane, normal men don't plaster themselves with makeup and go on slurring, name-calling rants, then forget what they said. He's crazy and demented."
A third echoed: " The man has dementia. Ask him what he had for lunch. 5 days ago, he doesn't remember where he was."
"His memory’s a bit foggy after he wakes up from his nap," teased a fourth user in reference to Trump being caught on camera dozing off during several recent events, including his own cabinet meeting.
"He's mentally unfit for the presidency!" charged a user, as another claimed, "He can't remember anything. The man is sick in the head."