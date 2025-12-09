Trump's 'Mentally Unfit': The Don Sparks More 'Dementia' Concerns After He Can't Remember What He Said On Camera FIVE Days Ago

Donald Trump has fueled concerns he may be suffering from dementia or cognitive decline after an explosive exchange with a female reporter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president was fact-checked with video of himself answering a question about the release of the full footage of recent strikes on Venezuelan boats, which was taken five days before he rebuked ABC News' Rachel Scott for asking a follow-up question about the footage during a press conference on Monday, December 9.

Despite a video capturing Trump's answer mere days prior, the 79-year-old falsely denied ever commenting on Monday's fiery exchange.