'Sensitive' Trump Raging Over Being Compared to Rival 'Sleepy Joe' After Prez Busted Struggling to Stay Awake... as Health Rumors Explode
Dec. 5 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is said to be fuming over recent reports his health is drastically getting worse, especially since he's being compared to his rival, Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial president, who has boasted about always working, has been spotted drifting away to dreamland during his meetings... and he wants everyone to stop talking about it.
Trump Not Pleased Over Coverage of His Health
After the 79-year-old appeared to fall asleep during his most recent Cabinet meeting, reports from publications such as the New York Times and CNN have poured in comparing him to the former president, whom he once labeled "Sleepy Joe" and mocked his lack of activity.
And according to sources, Trump has been seething over the reports, with one insider claiming the negative press coverage of his health upset him more than almost any issue other than the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
"Trump will fixate on the offending news outlet or coverage for several days,” a publication previously noted.
A Trump adviser added: "He is sensitive to being compared, even if not explicitly, to Sleepy Joe. Especially if it’s coming from a reporter he already hates.”
'Sleepy Don' at Cabinet Meetings
During his cabinet meeting on Tuesday, December 2, Trump appeared to be struggling to keep his eyes open. In pics and videos of the meeting between Trump and the heads of 15 executive departments, the former reality star seemed to be sleeping as he slumped in his chair with his eyes closed.
When Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was speaking, Trump appeared to fully close his eyes. And when Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the cabinet members, Trump kept his eyes downcast as he shifted back and forth in his seat, not acknowledging Rubio, even when he complimented his leadership.
At one point during Rubio's speech, Trump's eyes shot wide open, and he took a quick side glance before resuming his downward stare.
And it's just not reporters who have noticed Trump's struggle to stay awake; his rivals have caught on, too.
Newsom Mocks Trump... Again
In response, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "President Trump was listening attentively and running the entire three-hour marathon Cabinet meeting. Just go back and watch his amazing final answer in the press conference, where he ripped into the America-Last Democrats for allowing radical Somali migrants to invade our country and steal from American taxpayers.
"This epic moment put an exclamation point on President Trump’s ninth Cabinet meeting of his second term, all of which have been entirely open to the press for the whole world to see. In all of these historic meetings, the President and his incredible team highlight the exhaustive list of accomplishments they have delivered on behalf of the American people to Make America Great Again."
On Thursday, December 4, the official Governor Newsom Press Office X account shared a post featuring three side-by-side photos of Trump, which were wrapped in the same gilded style frames as the real "Presidential Walk of Fame," but this time, appropriately labeled, the "Presidential Walk of Fatigue."
In each photo, Trump was seen dozing off with his eyes closed. Underneath each picture were gold plaques reading, "Recently," "Yesterday," and "Today."
Adding insult to injury, Trump was also recently spotted with two band-aids on his hands.
Despite all this, Trump boasted he is happy to release the results of a recent MRI scan, and doubled down during a fiery exchange with journalists.
When questioned by CBS News' Weija Jiang on what part of the body the MRI was looking at, Trump went off, "I have no idea. It was just an MRI."
"It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and aced it. I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing," he said, pointing straight at Jiang.
While Trump claimed he was clueless about which part of his body was scanned, Dr. Michael Fox of Upright MRI told Radar a "patient would certainly know which body part is being scanned before the MRI. The technician would go over the exam so the patient would be aware of what to expect."