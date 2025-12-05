'Sensitive' Trump Raging Over Being Compared to Rival 'Sleepy Joe' After Prez Busted Struggling to Stay Awake... as Health Rumors Explode

After the 79-year-old appeared to fall asleep during his most recent Cabinet meeting, reports from publications such as the New York Times and CNN have poured in comparing him to the former president, whom he once labeled "Sleepy Joe" and mocked his lack of activity.

And according to sources, Trump has been seething over the reports, with one insider claiming the negative press coverage of his health upset him more than almost any issue other than the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

"Trump will fixate on the offending news outlet or coverage for several days,” a publication previously noted.

A Trump adviser added: "He is sensitive to being compared, even if not explicitly, to Sleepy Joe. Especially if it’s coming from a reporter he already hates.”