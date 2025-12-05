Gavin Newsom's Vicious Trump Trolling Continues: California Governor Takes a Jab at Prez's 'Sleepy Appearances' With 'Walk of Fame' Mock Replacement
Dec. 5 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Gavin Newsom has epically trolled Donald Trump once again. This time, the California governor mocked the recently added "Presidential Walk of Fame" at the White House with his own version dubbed the "Presidential Walk of Fatigue," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Newsom's "Presidential Walk of Fatigue" featured three photos of Trump, 79, asleep during recent meetings.
Newsom Trolls Trump... Again
On Thursday, December 4, the official Governor Newsom Press Office X account shared the post featuring three side-by-side photos of Trump, which were wrapped in the same gilded style frames as the real "Presidential Walk of Fame."
In each photo, the 79-year-old was seen dozing off with his eyes closed. Underneath each picture were gold plaques reading, "Recently," "Yesterday," and "Today."
Trump fueled concerns about his physical health after being caught nodding off and closing his eyes in numerous meetings since taking office for his second term in January.
This week alone, Trump seemingly struggled to stay awake and focused during his cabinet meeting on Tuesday, December 2.
Two days later, the controversial president was caught dozing off during a ceremony for the peace agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
While Rwandan President Paul Kagame was speaking at a podium, Trump was seated at a table to his left and appeared weak and disengaged.
The U.S. president's head drooped, and he closed his eyes for a moment before suddenly shifting his attention to Kagame.
'Sleepy Don'
As Trump's excessive sleepiness this week raised serious questions about his ability to serve as president, Newsom took the opportunity to spotlight the ironic behavior after the president mercilessly criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, whom he nicknamed "Sleepy Joe."
Social media users responded to Newsom's post with memes and photos also mocking Trump's tendency to doze off at events, many of which branded him "Sleepy Don" and "The Nodfather."
One X user wrote: "Sleepiest President in history!! Took title from Sleepy Joe."
Alzheimer Medication Theories Surface
Many users alleged Trump's sleepiness, bruising on the back of his hands, and a recent MRI could be the result of an Alzheimer's medication called Legembi.
A skeptic wrote on X: "I think Trump is on the intravenous dementia drug Leqembi, which explains the bruising on his hand and MRI. Medication needs to be monitored by MRI for a brain bleed."
According to the FDA-approved prescription medication's website, "LEQEMBI is a prescription medicine used to treat people with early Alzheimer’s disease, which includes mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild dementia stage of disease."
Leqembi is administered intravenously and may cause "bruising and blood collection under the skin at the injection site."
Additionally, the company warned Legembi can cause serious side effects, including Amyloid-Related Imaging Abnormalities (ARIA), which "commonly show up as temporary swelling in areas of the brain."
The company noted patients using the drug while also taking antithrombotic medication to reduce blood clots "may be at a higher risk of developing bleeding in the brain."
Earlier this year, the White House announced Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a disease that occurs when veins in the legs are damaged, making it difficult for blood to circulate back to the heart.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, "Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is the most common cause of chronic venous insufficiency. The blood clot damages the valve in your leg vein. People with a history of DVT face a higher risk of developing CVI."