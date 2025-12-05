Gavin Newsom's Vicious Trump Trolling Continues: California Governor Takes a Jab at Prez's 'Sleepy Appearances' With 'Walk of Fame' Mock Replacement

On Thursday, December 4, the official Governor Newsom Press Office X account shared the post featuring three side-by-side photos of Trump, which were wrapped in the same gilded style frames as the real "Presidential Walk of Fame."

In each photo, the 79-year-old was seen dozing off with his eyes closed. Underneath each picture were gold plaques reading, "Recently," "Yesterday," and "Today."

Trump fueled concerns about his physical health after being caught nodding off and closing his eyes in numerous meetings since taking office for his second term in January.