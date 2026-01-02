Fresh Health Speculation Explodes as Trump Drags his Right Leg as He Exits his Vehicle — and Secrets Details of a 'Cardiovascular and Abdominal Scan' are Revealed

Another added: "What's Trump hiding?

"His pant legs are too short. They look like they're pulled up and he has a brace on his leg. She looks like trash and this is such an embarrassment."

A third added: "He is hiding a lot."

Trump disclosed that he had an MRI in October, but he did not specify what his doctors were looking for or what they discovered.

He told reporters on Air Force One: "I have no idea what they analyzed. But whatever they analyzed, they analyzed it well, and they said that I had as good a result as they've ever seen."

However, in a new interview, the president said he actually had a CT scan and says it would have been better if he hadn't undergone the scan at all given the furore it caused.