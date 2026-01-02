Fresh Health Speculation Explodes as Trump Drags his Right Leg as He Exits his Vehicle — and Secrets Details of a 'Cardiovascular and Abdominal Scan' are Revealed
Jan. 2 2026, Published 7:59 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has sparked fresh health fears after the president was filmed dragging his leg while exiting a vehicle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump was seen limping towards an address with the media alongside wife Melania.
Limping Towards Media Address
The Commander in Chief, 79, appeared to notice the media recording his stroll, which sparked a prompt adjustment of his posture as he posed for pictures with his wife.
The viral video has understandably raised fresh concerns about the president's health, which has been a topic of discussion since he was sworn in for a second term about a year ago.
And social media users were quick to point out his noticeable limp.
One wrote: "OMG!!! Trump just showed up at Mar-a-Lago to celebrate New Year's, dragging his right leg, and quickly adjusted his walk when he realized the cameras were on."
Accused Of Adjusting Walk After Spotting Cameras
Another added: "What's Trump hiding?
"His pant legs are too short. They look like they're pulled up and he has a brace on his leg. She looks like trash and this is such an embarrassment."
A third added: "He is hiding a lot."
Trump disclosed that he had an MRI in October, but he did not specify what his doctors were looking for or what they discovered.
He told reporters on Air Force One: "I have no idea what they analyzed. But whatever they analyzed, they analyzed it well, and they said that I had as good a result as they've ever seen."
However, in a new interview, the president said he actually had a CT scan and says it would have been better if he hadn't undergone the scan at all given the furore it caused.
Health Fears Continue to Grow
He said: "In retrospect, it's too bad I took it because it gave them a little ammunition. I would have been a lot better off if they didn't, because the fact that I took it said, 'Oh gee, is something wrong?' Well, nothing's wrong."
On Trump's health, his doctor, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella said: "President Trump agreed to meet with the staff and soldiers at Walter Reed Medical Hospital in October.
"In order to make the most of the president's time at the hospital, we recommended he undergo another routine physical evaluation to ensure continued optimal health.
"As part of that examination, we asked the president if he would undergo advanced imaging — either an MRI or CT Scan — to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues.
"The president agreed, and our team of consultants performed a CT Scan. As we revealed in the post-examination report, the advanced imaging was perfectly normal and revealed absolutely no abnormalities."
Despite his doctor’s claims, President Trump's appearance tells a different story.
As witnessed at his recent appearance at the White House Congressional Ball, Trump's hands have frequently seemed bruised or discolored and have occasionally been covered with Band-Aids or caked-on makeup.
According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, the president is "constantly working and shaking hands all day every day," which is why his hands are bruised.
Barbabella, also attributed Trump's hand bruises to his habit of being polite and taking aspirin.
In a report dated July, Barbabella stated that "President Trump remains in excellent health."
However, a lot of people on social media and medical professionals who haven't treated Trump have questioned that explanation, thinking that the bruises and Band-Aids might be connected to an unreported illness.”