Trump's Medical Meltdown: The Don, 79, Throws a Tantrum as He Continues to Face Intense Scrutiny Over His 'Declining Health

"In addition to all of that, I go out of my way to do long, thorough, and very boring Medical Examinations at the Great Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, seen and supervised by top doctors, all of whom have given me. Some have even said they have never seen such Strong Results," Trump wrote.

"I do these Tests because I owe it to our Country," the 79-year-old continued. "In addition to the Medical, I have done something that no other President has done, on three separate occasions, the last one being recently, by taking what is known as a Cognitive Examination, something which few people would be able to do very well, including those working at The New York Times, and I ACED all three of them in front of large numbers of doctors and experts, most of whom I do not know."