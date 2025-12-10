Trump's Medical Meltdown: The Don, 79, Throws a Tantrum as He Continues to Face Intense Scrutiny Over His 'Declining Health
Dec. 10 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has thrown a tantrum over increased scrutiny of his mental and physical health. In an apparent attempt to prove he's fit to serve as president of the United States, Trump penned an unhinged, nearly 500-word social media post slamming questions about his health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Unfortunately for Trump, his latest Truth Social rant has only fueled concerns about his cognitive decline.
Trump Rages Over Reports On His Health
After boasting about the country's economic success under his leadership at a rally in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, December 9, the president raged about news reports on his health.
"There has never been a President that has worked as hard as me!" Trump began his post by listing his accomplishments. "My hours are the longest, and my results are among the best."
The politician then boasted about taking multiple cognitive exams, which he noted is "something that no other President has done."
Trump Brags About Cognitive Exams
"In addition to all of that, I go out of my way to do long, thorough, and very boring Medical Examinations at the Great Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, seen and supervised by top doctors, all of whom have given me. Some have even said they have never seen such Strong Results," Trump wrote.
"I do these Tests because I owe it to our Country," the 79-year-old continued. "In addition to the Medical, I have done something that no other President has done, on three separate occasions, the last one being recently, by taking what is known as a Cognitive Examination, something which few people would be able to do very well, including those working at The New York Times, and I ACED all three of them in front of large numbers of doctors and experts, most of whom I do not know."
Trump further claimed past presidents have not taken a cognitive exam because they wouldn't pass.
"I have been told that few people have been able to 'ace' this Examination and, in fact, most do very poorly, which is why many other Presidents have decided not to take it at all," he wrote.
Trump, apparently offended by reporting on his health, dismissed mumblings about him "slowing up" and insisted he "work(s) very hard, probably harder than I have ever worked before."
He also claimed news reports focused on his health and signs of fatigue after he appeared to fall asleep during recent meetings were "seditious" and "perhaps even treasonous."
Trump Calls Reports On His Health 'Seditious' and 'Treasonous'
His Truth Social tirade continued: "After all of the work I have done with Medical Exams, Cognitive Exams, and everything else, I actually believe it’s seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean 'THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.'"
Despite his lengthy message, social media users weren't buying Trump's claims about his health.
"Anybody not cognitively impaired passes that test, and taking it three times tells me the doctors are concerned about his cognition. If he thinks it's hard…it's because his cognition is going down the toilet," wrote one X user while another echoed, "People who are in perfect shape don't take cognitive exams...over & over again."
Despite Trump boasting about his health, he received backlash after he was fact-checked with a video of himself answering a question about the release of the full footage of recent strikes on Venezuelan boats.
On December 3, ABC News' Selina Wang asked Trump if he would "release video of that strike so that the American people can see for themselves what happened?"
"I don’t know what they have, but whatever they have we'd certainly release, no problem," Trump replied at the time. However, less than a week later, Trump insisted he never made such a comment on releasing the full footage as he berated reporter Rachel Scott, whom he called "obnoxious" and accused of asking "hostile" questions.
Trump was labeled "senile" following the exchange, as once again his mental health was put into question.