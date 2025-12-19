Trump Sparks Fresh Health Concerns After Struggling to Stay Awake with His Face 'Drooping' On Camera
Dec. 19 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has struggled to stay awake in yet another on-camera meeting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president's latest on-camera catnap took place while seated at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, surrounded by medical professionals, military veterans, and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., among others, after signing an executive order reclassifying marijuana.
Trump Caught Dozing-Off Again
Despite the significance of the executive order, which reclassified marijuana from a Schedule I to Schedule III substance, Trump visibly struggled to stay awake.
Even as medical professionals addressed the room and praised Trump's executive order – which is expected to ease restrictions on cannabis research, banking, and taxes – the president appeared completely disengaged.
Trump's head dropped several times with his eyes closed, and his face appeared "droopy" as the White House event dragged on.
At times, he shifted in his seat and his body made sudden jerking motions as if he was startled awake.
'This Guy Is Not Well'
Concerns for the 79-year-old's health ramped up as video footage of Trump seemingly falling asleep again went viral on social media.
"Trump won't last until the midterms. This is what you get when you have an 80-year-old with major health issues as President," wrote one X user. "God, I hope our next President is under 80? Please!"
"Anyone who has watched a loved one suffer from a stroke knows that unmistakable droop all too well," a second user added.
"Trump falling asleep in the Oval Office again while an event is taking place. It's so obvious to everyone that this guy is not well. 25th Amendment now," TikTok influencer Harry Sisson echoed.
Others mocked the irony of Trump branding his slightly-older predecessor and rival Joe Biden "sleepy," an insult his administration has used as recently as this week, when the inscriptions on newly added plaques under each portrait on the West Wing's bizarre "Presidential Walk of Fame" were revealed.
"This guy would constantly mock President Biden with the Sleepy Joe slogan, but there he is constantly sleeping," a user on X commented. "He projected it, now he has earned it. Sleepy Don!"
"Imagine having a plaque made calling someone 'Sleepy Joe' when you can’t stay awake at meetings for a full 24 hours after it went up," wrote another user.
The White House Responds
Trump's latest incident of dozing off on-camera comes after his chief of staff Susie Wiles insisted he's merely "resting his eyes."
The politician has been caught in a string of sleepy moments as of late, including at his own cabinet meeting.
When Wiles was asked her thoughts about these incidents, which have sparked public concern, the White House official dismissed any notion there is something more serious going on with the president's health.
"He's not asleep," Wiles said in a recent bombshell interview. "He's got his eyes closed, and his head leaned back ... and, you know, he's fine."