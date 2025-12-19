Trump Sparks Fresh Health Concerns After Struggling to Stay Awake with His Face 'Drooping' On Camera

Despite the significance of the executive order, which reclassified marijuana from a Schedule I to Schedule III substance, Trump visibly struggled to stay awake.

Even as medical professionals addressed the room and praised Trump's executive order – which is expected to ease restrictions on cannabis research, banking, and taxes – the president appeared completely disengaged.

Trump's head dropped several times with his eyes closed, and his face appeared "droopy" as the White House event dragged on.

At times, he shifted in his seat and his body made sudden jerking motions as if he was startled awake.