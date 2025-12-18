Trump 'Looks Unwell': The Don Leaves Doctors 'Seriously Concerned' for His Health After Prez's Chaotic Speech to the Nation

Reiner recently questioned why Trump still has noticeable bruising on his right hand, which has been visible since early in the summer.

Medical reports released by the White House in July attributed the contusions to "tissue damage from frequent handshaking" while taking aspirin, which Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted at the time was "part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."

Leavitt, 28, was asked about the bruising again last week when Trump had two Band-Aids on his right hand.

"Can you explain what's going on with the bandages on Trump's hand?" a reporter questioned during a December 11 briefing.

She responded, "We've given you an explanation. The president is literally constantly shaking hands."

"I believe that the president shakes a lot of hands, but handshaking is not a credible explanation for the chronic bruise on his hand. Are there bruises in other locations?" Reiner asked while posting a video of the exchange between Leavitt and the reporter.