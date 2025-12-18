Your tip
Exclusive Details

Trump 'Looks Unwell': The Don Leaves Doctors 'Seriously Concerned' for His Health After Prez's Chaotic Speech to the Nation

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: vAssociated Press/YouTube

A top cardiologist raised concern for Donald Trump's health during his address to the nation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 18 2025, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

A prominent cardiologist sounded alarm bells about Donald Trump's health, saying he was "seriously concerned" about the president's appearance and actions during his Wednesday, December 17, televised address to the nation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who was late Vice President Dick Cheney's cardiologist for three decades, said Trump, 79, looked "unwell' and that no one, not even his enemies, should rejoice in seeing him in such a condition.

'This Address Is Manic'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Associated Press/YouTube

The president made a speech to the nation on December 17.

Reiner's posts on X show a pronouncedly partisan Democratic bent while being highly critical of Republicans and the president's actions on various political topics. But he still worries about Trump's well-being.

In his first post about Trump's address, at four minutes in, Reiner wrote, "The tone of this speech doesn’t quite match the festive background," referring to the Christmas trees and mantel trimmings in the Oval Office with the president's aggrieved way of speaking.

Three minutes later, the doctor scoffed, "The pace of this address is manic," as the president hit on topics such as jobs, wage increases, and economic growth.

'He Looks Unwell'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Associated Press/YouTube

The doctor was concerned for Trump's health following the speech.

By the time Trump was 10 minutes into his 18-minute address, the professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University posted, "I’m seriously concerned about the health of the president."

After the Commander-in-Chief wrapped up, a worried Reiner noted, "No one should be happy to see the president like this. He looks unwell."

Handshaking 'Not a Credible Explanation' For Bruising

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump had a noticeable bruise on his right hand on September 2.

Reiner recently questioned why Trump still has noticeable bruising on his right hand, which has been visible since early in the summer.

Medical reports released by the White House in July attributed the contusions to "tissue damage from frequent handshaking" while taking aspirin, which Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted at the time was "part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."

Leavitt, 28, was asked about the bruising again last week when Trump had two Band-Aids on his right hand.

"Can you explain what's going on with the bandages on Trump's hand?" a reporter questioned during a December 11 briefing.

She responded, "We've given you an explanation. The president is literally constantly shaking hands."

"I believe that the president shakes a lot of hands, but handshaking is not a credible explanation for the chronic bruise on his hand. Are there bruises in other locations?" Reiner asked while posting a video of the exchange between Leavitt and the reporter.

'Sympton of Concern'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump allowed the release of his MRI results in early December, and they turned out to not have anything to do with his brain.

Reiner played armchair doctor once again when questioning Trump's outbursts of "anger," seemingly hinting at a cognitive issue, when asking why the president underwent an MRI in October.

The heart surgeon pointed out, "sudden bursts of anger in an older person can be a symptom of concern," in a November 27 post after Trump called a female reporter "piggy" aboard Air Force One.

Trump's physician later cleared up questions about the MRI, revealing it wasn't for his brain function.

Dr. Sean Barbabella wrote in a letter released on December 1, "As part of President Donald J. Trump's comprehensive executive physical, advanced imaging was performed because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health."

He added that the purpose was "preventative" and to "identify issues early and confirm overall health."

Barbbabella said Trump's cardiovascular imaging was "perfectly normal," as was his abdominal imaging.

After Reiner's comments, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told RadarOnline.com: "Jon needs to check himself into a facility because he’s clearly suffering from a manic episode that requires serious medical attention.

"Sometimes you can’t help but feel sorry for an individual like Jon who clearly suffers from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his pea-sized brain."

