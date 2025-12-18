Trump 'Has Completely Lost It': The Don Sparks 'Dementia' Concerns After 'Spewing Lies' in His 'Incoherent' Speech to The Nation
Dec. 17 2025, Published 10:05 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has addressed the nation on "what's to come" and boasted about his administration's accomplishments, but his incoherent rambling and baseless claims only further fueled rumors he's suffering from dementia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president's Oval Office address comes amid a plethora of issues plaguing his second term, including concerns about his cognitive decline and physical health, rising tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela, the affordability crisis and the impending expiration of health care subsidies, which are expected to cause already high premiums to skyrocket.
Trump Blames Biden While Boasting About Accomplishments
As many political pundits predicted, Trump began his speech by bashing his predecessor, Joe Biden, and insisted the lingering problems he vowed to fix in days while on the campaign trail are the previous administration's fault.
Trump then claimed under his watch, the country has gone from "worst to best" in 11 months as he bragged about his administration's crackdown on illegal immigration, how he "settled eight wars in 10 months," and how "for the first time in 3,000 years brought peace to the Middle East" by facilitating the Israel-Hamas peace deal.
The president also claimed he's brought down prices across the board and "fast," which he attributed to his tariff policy, despite economists and Chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell warning tariffs increased prices for consumers and created economic uncertainty.
Trump's Speech Fuels 'Dementia' Rumors
Throughout his speech Trump raised his voice, slurred his words and appeared angry as he doubled down on current issues being Biden and Democratic lawmakers' fault.
Viewers at home aired their frustrations on social media – and raged over the president's disillusioned view of the rising cost of living for the majority of citizens.
"WHERE is gas under $2 in the states," wrote one X user. "Trump spewing lies."
Others saw through the president's apparent tough guy act and expressed pity as they branded the speech more evidence of his alleged cognitive decline.
"Trump has completely lost it," remarked an X user, while a second echoed, "Trump just had a dementia tantrum on national television, oh my God!"
"One minute into Trump's deranged speech, and it's like an old man with dementia yelling at the woods with his pants around his ankles," a third viewer remarked.
"This Trump speech, with his frantic tone and shrieking, is yet another reminder that he is clearly demented and sick," read another concerned post. "He can't pronounce words, like warrior. Sounded like woy-yeh. Another sign of cognitive problems. This is really frightening. One flew over cuckoo's nest scene."
Some went as far as calling for Trump to resign after the disturbing address.
"Trump must resign. That address was a historic s--- show," an X user said. "The entire world now knows that Trump is literally losing his mind. Our country is at risk with Dementia Don in the WH."
"Why is he yelling at us?? He keeps jerking his shoulder back, and he looks pale," another added. "I hope this is his last speech."