Trump 'Has Completely Lost It': The Don Sparks 'Dementia' Concerns After 'Spewing Lies' in His 'Incoherent' Speech to The Nation

As many political pundits predicted, Trump began his speech by bashing his predecessor, Joe Biden, and insisted the lingering problems he vowed to fix in days while on the campaign trail are the previous administration's fault.

Trump then claimed under his watch, the country has gone from "worst to best" in 11 months as he bragged about his administration's crackdown on illegal immigration, how he "settled eight wars in 10 months," and how "for the first time in 3,000 years brought peace to the Middle East" by facilitating the Israel-Hamas peace deal.

The president also claimed he's brought down prices across the board and "fast," which he attributed to his tariff policy, despite economists and Chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell warning tariffs increased prices for consumers and created economic uncertainty.