Trump's 'Clearly Fading': The Don Accused of Having 'Low Energy' During Pennsylvania Rally as Prez Puts 'Mental Weakness' on Full Display
Dec. 10 2025, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's decision to hit the road in a series of campaign-style rallies to prop up his successes is backfiring on the president in GOP circles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a former top Republican strategist, a recent rally exposed Trump's "mental weakness," while also showing off how much the president's usual high-energy levels have diminished since he successfully ran for a second term in 2024.
'Low Energy' and 'Fading'
Hacks on Tap podcast co-host Mike Murphy said his prediction came true that Trump would fail at his Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, event on Tuesday, December 9, where he was supposed to discuss the affordability crisis as well as get his party pumped for the 2026 midterms.
"A few hours after we discussed on @HacksOnTap why Trump has cut back rallies so much, it was pretty evident at his event today in PA just why," Murphy wrote in a Wednesday, December 10 post on X.
He added, "Meandering, more confusion, and mental weakness than usual. Even a bit, shall we say, low-energy. Weaker optics, too. He’s clearing (sic) fading."
Murphy previously worked with high-profile GOP figures such as John McCain, Mitt Romney, Jeb Bush, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Still, he had no kind words for the Republican president's rambling 90-minute rally.
Back on the Road
Trump was sent out on the road thanks to his Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who wants the politician front and center in voters' minds ahead of the 2026 midterms, with more rallies planned.
Wiles, 68, explained she planned to "put him on the ballot because so many of those low-propensity voters are Trump voters."
While Trump played to a packed crowd, his speech was meandering and lacked focus, despite Wiles' marching orders that he prioritize the economy.
"This is being covered, like, all over the world, this is crazy, because I haven't made a speech in a little while," Trump said about the campaign-style stump speech. He even bemoaned having to be on the road again, admitting, "You know, when you win, you say, I can now rest," referring to his November 2024 victory over Democrat Kamala Harris.
'Affordability' Is a Democrat 'Hoax'
Trump stood in front of a banner reading, "Lower Prices, Bigger Paychecks," while telling the crowd, "I have no higher priority than making America affordable again."
However, he continued to blame Democrats and former President Joe Biden's administration for affordability issues.
"They caused the high prices, and we're bringing them down. It's a simple message," Trump claimed. He went on to rage, "They always have a hoax," about left-wing politicians.
"The new word is 'affordability.' Democrats are like, 'prices are too high.' Yeah, they're too high because they cause them to be too high. But now they're coming down," the president promised.
Immigration Rant
Trump proudly boasted, "I haven't read practically anything off the stupid teleprompter," after about an hour into his 90-minute speech, where he went off on an odd tangent about the U.S. not having more immigrants from Scandinavia.
"Why is it we only take people from s---hole countries, right? Why can't we have some people from Norway, Sweden, just a few?" the president wondered while griping about third-world immigration to the U.S.
"Hellholes like Afghanistan, Haiti, Somalia, and many other countries," Trump continued, fuming that the places "are a disaster, right? Filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime."
After returning to the White House following the rally, the Commander-in-Chief appeared exhausted at a round table meeting with prominent tech executives the following day.