Trump's 'Clearly Fading': The Don Accused of Having 'Low Energy' During Pennsylvania Rally as Prez Puts 'Mental Weakness' on Full Display

Hacks on Tap podcast co-host Mike Murphy said his prediction came true that Trump would fail at his Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, event on Tuesday, December 9, where he was supposed to discuss the affordability crisis as well as get his party pumped for the 2026 midterms.

"A few hours after we discussed on @HacksOnTap why Trump has cut back rallies so much, it was pretty evident at his event today in PA just why," Murphy wrote in a Wednesday, December 10 post on X.

He added, "Meandering, more confusion, and mental weakness than usual. Even a bit, shall we say, low-energy. Weaker optics, too. He’s clearing (sic) fading."

Murphy previously worked with high-profile GOP figures such as John McCain, Mitt Romney, Jeb Bush, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Still, he had no kind words for the Republican president's rambling 90-minute rally.