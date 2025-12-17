Trump Claims Former White House Doctor Labeled Him 'Far Healthier' Than Rival Barack Obama... After Prez Raged Over Talk of His 'Declining' Mental State

Donald Trump has once again bragged about his health despite physical signs suggesting he's not in tip-top shape... and his recent tantrum over scrutiny of his well-being.

This time, the 79-year-old president claimed former White House physician Ronny Jackson told him he's "by far the healthiest" Oval Office resident in recent years – even when compared to much-younger Barack Obama, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump boasted about his health while speaking at a Hanukkah reception in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, December 16.