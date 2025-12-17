Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump Claims Former White House Doctor Labeled Him 'Far Healthier' Than Rival Barack Obama... After Prez Raged Over Talk of His 'Declining' Mental State

Split photo of Barack Obama, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed he's 'healthier' than ex-President Barack Obama.

Dec. 17 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has once again bragged about his health despite physical signs suggesting he's not in tip-top shape... and his recent tantrum over scrutiny of his well-being.

This time, the 79-year-old president claimed former White House physician Ronny Jackson told him he's "by far the healthiest" Oval Office resident in recent years – even when compared to much-younger Barack Obama, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump boasted about his health while speaking at a Hanukkah reception in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, December 16.

Trump Brags About His Health at Hanukkah Event

Split photo of Donald Trump, Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Trump said ex-White House physician Ronny Jackson told him he's 'by far the healthiest' president.

After Trump condemned the horrific mass shooting in Bondi Beach, which claimed the lives of 15 Jewish community members and injured several others, the president pivoted to introducing key figures attending the event.

When he went to introduce Texas Republican Rep. Jackson, he took the moment to praise his own physical fitness while taking a dig at his predecessors.

"He was my White House doctor," Trump told the crowd. "Ronny was asked, 'Who's the healthiest of all? Was it Barack Hussein Obama? Was it Sleepy Joe Biden? Or was it Donald Trump?' And he said 'Trump was by far the healthiest.'"

Trump Falsely Claims Ronny Johnson Was Biden's Physician

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Ironically, Trump falsely claimed Johnson was also Biden's WH physician, despite the doctor leaving during his first term.

Before serving Congress, Jackson, who is also a retired naval officer, served as the White House physician during Obama's second term and part of Trump's first term, which began in January 2017.

Obama, now 64, was a spry 47-year-old when he took the oath of office for his first term in 2009. He left office at 55-years-old.

Meanwhile, Trump was 70-years-old when he began his first term in 2017 – and has repeatedly sparked concern for his health in his second term.

Despite their age gaps – and Trump's milestone 80th birthday knocking on the door – the controversial president beamed with pride as he insisted he's "healthier" than Obama.

Trump's Mounting Health Concerns

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump has been caught dozing off in several meetings amid scrutiny of his cognitive decline.

As Radar reported, Trump has done little to calm fears about his seemingly deteriorating physical health and cognitive abilities, especially after announcing he underwent an MRI during an unusual second physical exam in October.

While minor gaffes are to be expected to a degree, Trump has been repeatedly called out for his incoherent rambling and mixing up crucial details, including the correct names of countries and people, while also making bizarre claims such as ending eight wars since taking office in January.

Then there's the mysterious case of the large bruises spotted on the back of Trump's hands, which he has since tried to conceal with makeup, bandages, and carefully positioning his so-called good hand on top of the other.

Critics have pointed to these incidents, as well as Trump's hostile outbursts towards female reporters and being caught dozing off during several meetings, while claiming he's suffering from dementia.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump revealed he underwent an MRI in October and has been spotted with large bruises on his hands.

In an ironic twist, Trump once again slipped up while he was promoting Jackson's claims about his health.

The president said Jackson was the doctor for "all three of us" despite the physician stepping down from the position during Trump's first term.

While Biden, 83, was technically in the White House when Jackson was Obama's doctor, he had a different physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, when he served as president from 2021 to 2025.

Still, Trump insisted Jackson told him when compared to Biden and Obama, he "was by far the healthiest" before adding, "I love him ... If he didn't say that I would never have talked to him again … Ronny Jackson, what a great legend."

