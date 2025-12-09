Trump Erecting Giant UFC Arena with 5,000 Seats on White House Lawn for '80th Birthday Party'... as Daughter Ivanka 'Helping With Build'

Trump had previously promised to host a UFC fight night at the White House on his birthday next June 14. Now some of the plans to make that happen are coming together.

And it looks to be a family affair, with daughter Ivanka, who holds a blue belt in jiu-jitsu, expected to help with the planning, according to a report, starting with a massive arena to be set up on the South Lawn of the complex.

A giant UFC steel cage mat will be the highlight, and there are expected to be as many as 5,000 seats for spectators around it. That's actually down, however, from initial desires for an arena that could seat up to 20,000 people.

The event will take over the town, with weigh-ins on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, a jumbo screen for viewers on the Ellipse, and an evening laser and firework show to top it all off.

Fans can also visit the National Mall for autograph-signing sessions and to try their hands at some punching bags. Fighters involved in the matches may even warm up at the White House, according to reports.