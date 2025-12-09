Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Erecting Giant UFC Arena with 5,000 Seats on White House Lawn for '80th Birthday Party'... as Daughter Ivanka 'Helping With Build'

photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump has detailed plans to host a UFC fight night on his birthday next year.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 9 2025, Published 6:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump's big 80th birthday may not be until June, but it's never too early to start planning the celebration, RadarOnline.com can reveal..

And it looks like part of the big festivities will require more construction on the White House lawn.

Article continues below advertisement

Birthday Details Revealed

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
artist rendering of ufc arena
Source: WhiteHouse/X

A giant arena will be constructed on the South Lawn for Trump's birthday.

Trump had previously promised to host a UFC fight night at the White House on his birthday next June 14. Now some of the plans to make that happen are coming together.

And it looks to be a family affair, with daughter Ivanka, who holds a blue belt in jiu-jitsu, expected to help with the planning, according to a report, starting with a massive arena to be set up on the South Lawn of the complex.

A giant UFC steel cage mat will be the highlight, and there are expected to be as many as 5,000 seats for spectators around it. That's actually down, however, from initial desires for an arena that could seat up to 20,000 people.

The event will take over the town, with weigh-ins on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, a jumbo screen for viewers on the Ellipse, and an evening laser and firework show to top it all off.

Fans can also visit the National Mall for autograph-signing sessions and to try their hands at some punching bags. Fighters involved in the matches may even warm up at the White House, according to reports.

Article continues below advertisement

'Biggest Fight They've Ever Had'

artist rendering of ufc arena
Source: WhiteHouse/x

The venue is expected to seat up to 5,000 people

Trump confirmed the new plans while speaking at the Kennedy Center Honors over the weekend.

"They’re building an arena, the great Dana White is building an arena," the president said, referring to his friend and UFC CEO White.

And Trump promised some real heavy hitters set to square off.

"The biggest fights they’ve ever had," he boasted. "Every one’s a championship fight. And every one’s a legendary type of fight."

White plugged the event as well, calling it "the greatest fight card ever assembled in the history of, at least, definitely this company."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's 'Failed' Military Parade

Trump is trying to put the disaster of his big birthday military parade behind him.
Source: mega

Trump is trying to put the disaster of his big birthday military parade behind him.

Whatever the final card may be, it will come after Trump's self-congratulatory parade last June for his 79th birthday.

The parade, which was billed as honoring the U.S. Army's 250th birthday and cost a reported $45million, was a dud, with underwhelming crowd numbers, and Trump promised there would not be another.

"He was furious,” an insider close to the president told Rob Shuter for his Substack. "He expected thousands… flags waving, chants, media fanfare. Instead, it felt like a county fair on a Tuesday."

According to the source, Trump was left disgusted over the optics, especially with the lack of obsessed MAGA VIPs and GOP figures who are all about him.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
photo of jd vance and wife usha

JD Vance Fires Back At Claims He Yelled at His Wife Usha In Public After Leaked Photo Goes Viral — as Marriage Trouble Rumors Continue To Swirl

Photo of Melania Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Melania Trump Flaunts $6K Designer Look at Toys For Tots Event While Americans 'Struggle' to Pay Bills During Affordability Crisis

White House Construction Ahead

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Ivanka Trump
Source: mega

Daughter Ivanka will help with the planning, according to a report.

The UFC arena won't be the only new addition coming to the White House lawn. Construction continues on the president's $300,000 (and counting) giant ballroom addition to the East Wing.

As construction broke ground for the 90,000 square-foot ballroom in October, Trump addressed the renovations. While speaking at a podium outside the People's House, he told reporters, "You probably hear the beautiful sound of construction to the back."

"You hear that sound?" Trump said as he raised a finger to his ear. "That's music to my ears. I love that sound. Other people don't like it, I love it."

He added: "I think when I hear that sound, it reminds me of money."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.