Trump Erecting Giant UFC Arena with 5,000 Seats on White House Lawn for '80th Birthday Party'... as Daughter Ivanka 'Helping With Build'
Dec. 9 2025, Published 6:40 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's big 80th birthday may not be until June, but it's never too early to start planning the celebration, RadarOnline.com can reveal..
And it looks like part of the big festivities will require more construction on the White House lawn.
Birthday Details Revealed
Trump had previously promised to host a UFC fight night at the White House on his birthday next June 14. Now some of the plans to make that happen are coming together.
And it looks to be a family affair, with daughter Ivanka, who holds a blue belt in jiu-jitsu, expected to help with the planning, according to a report, starting with a massive arena to be set up on the South Lawn of the complex.
A giant UFC steel cage mat will be the highlight, and there are expected to be as many as 5,000 seats for spectators around it. That's actually down, however, from initial desires for an arena that could seat up to 20,000 people.
The event will take over the town, with weigh-ins on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, a jumbo screen for viewers on the Ellipse, and an evening laser and firework show to top it all off.
Fans can also visit the National Mall for autograph-signing sessions and to try their hands at some punching bags. Fighters involved in the matches may even warm up at the White House, according to reports.
'Biggest Fight They've Ever Had'
Trump confirmed the new plans while speaking at the Kennedy Center Honors over the weekend.
"They’re building an arena, the great Dana White is building an arena," the president said, referring to his friend and UFC CEO White.
And Trump promised some real heavy hitters set to square off.
"The biggest fights they’ve ever had," he boasted. "Every one’s a championship fight. And every one’s a legendary type of fight."
White plugged the event as well, calling it "the greatest fight card ever assembled in the history of, at least, definitely this company."
Trump's 'Failed' Military Parade
Whatever the final card may be, it will come after Trump's self-congratulatory parade last June for his 79th birthday.
The parade, which was billed as honoring the U.S. Army's 250th birthday and cost a reported $45million, was a dud, with underwhelming crowd numbers, and Trump promised there would not be another.
"He was furious,” an insider close to the president told Rob Shuter for his Substack. "He expected thousands… flags waving, chants, media fanfare. Instead, it felt like a county fair on a Tuesday."
According to the source, Trump was left disgusted over the optics, especially with the lack of obsessed MAGA VIPs and GOP figures who are all about him.
White House Construction Ahead
The UFC arena won't be the only new addition coming to the White House lawn. Construction continues on the president's $300,000 (and counting) giant ballroom addition to the East Wing.
As construction broke ground for the 90,000 square-foot ballroom in October, Trump addressed the renovations. While speaking at a podium outside the People's House, he told reporters, "You probably hear the beautiful sound of construction to the back."
"You hear that sound?" Trump said as he raised a finger to his ear. "That's music to my ears. I love that sound. Other people don't like it, I love it."
He added: "I think when I hear that sound, it reminds me of money."