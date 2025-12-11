'Something Is Wrong Here': Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Trump's 'Unscheduled Dementia Tests' as Concerns for Prez's Health Explode
Dec. 11 2025, Published 4:03 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel has gone scorched earth on Donald Trump after the president raged over scrutiny of his physical health and cognitive decline, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Since returning to his show after briefly being yanked off-air earlier this year, following threats from Trump's FCC chairman over jokes about MAGA in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination, the comedian hasn't held back when it comes to the president, 79.
Kimmel, 58, didn't mince his words when he called out Trump's "unscheduled dementia tests" following his 500-word Truth Social rant bragging about passing multiple cognitive exams.
Kimmel Calls Out Trump
While Trump and his most loyal supporters have insisted he's in tip-top shape and mentally fit to run the country, Kimmel wasn't buying it – and used his late-night show to echo the concerns many share about the president's health.
Speculation about Trump's health ramped up after the president confessed to undergoing an MRI during a medical exam six-months after his annual physical.
The 79-year-old has since displayed increasing signs of fatigue, including dozing off at his own cabinet meeting, strange bruises on his hands and erratic, hostile behavior, especially towards female reporters.
"Our president appears to be deeply unwell, even for him," Kimmel began his opening monologue.
A photo of Trump's Truth Social rant flashed on screen as Kimmel mocked the post saying it was "twice as long as the Gettysburg Address."
While the president boasted about how he "ACED" multiple cognitive exams, Kimmel had a different explanation for the "perfect marks" Trump scored on the tests.
"Let me tell you what that means," Kimmel said. "That means he passed the first two, and they were like 'this can't be right. Let’s give him one more.'"
Kimmel Mocks Trump's 'Unscheduled Dementia Tests'
"Something is wrong here," the late night host said. "The guy who is running our country is being given unscheduled dementia tests."
"He's been given MRIs," Kimmel added. "He has mystery bruises that he's covering with Maybelline. And we're supposed to accept this idea that he’s some cross between Chris Hemsworth and Albert Einstein?”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump's Truth Social rant about his health concluded with the president suggesting news reports about his cognitive decline were "seditious, perhaps even treasonous."
In his post, Trump ranted about how he excelled on the "long, thorough, and very boring Medical Examinations at the Great Walter Reed National Military Medical Center" which he claimed was "seen and supervised by top doctors."
He even took time to note "some have even said they have never seen such Strong Results" and how he's the only president to ever take the exams, which he considered to be a positive.
"After all of the work I have done with Medical Exams, Cognitive Exams, and everything else, I actually believe it’s seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean 'THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,'" Trump's post read.
The president further branded journalists and outlets reporting on his health the "true Enemies of the People."