'Something Is Wrong Here': Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Trump's 'Unscheduled Dementia Tests' as Concerns for Prez's Health Explode

Jimmy Kimmel has gone scorched earth on Donald Trump after the president raged over scrutiny of his physical health and cognitive decline, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Since returning to his show after briefly being yanked off-air earlier this year, following threats from Trump's FCC chairman over jokes about MAGA in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination, the comedian hasn't held back when it comes to the president, 79.

Kimmel, 58, didn't mince his words when he called out Trump's "unscheduled dementia tests" following his 500-word Truth Social rant bragging about passing multiple cognitive exams.