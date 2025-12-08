Trump, 79, Mocked After Botching Longtime Pal Sylvester Stallone's Name Twice While Praising 'Rocky' Legend During Speech — as Prez Continues to Face 'Dementia' Rumors

Stallone and his fellow Kennedy Center honorees, KISS, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Crawford, and George Strait, were all celebrated over the weekend, with a gala event Sunday night and an Oval Office meet-and-greet with Trump on Saturday, where he presented each person with special medals of recognition.

However, when Trump introduced the beloved Rocky star, the controversial president seemed to forget his guest's name.

Trump introduced Stallone as a "friend of mine, a wonderful person, a really spectacular person, one of the true great movie stars there are," before reading out his name as "Sallone" – dropping the "T" entirely.

He did it again as he placed the medal around Stallone's neck.