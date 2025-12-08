Sylvester Stallone Sparks Health Concerns: 'Rocky' Legend Relies on a Cane for First Time in Public Following Decades of 'Injuries' From Doing His Own Stunts

Just last month, Stallone revealed the making of Rocky IV was so bruising, he ended up in intensive care after insisting on taking full-force punches during its climactic fight.

Stallone wrote, directed, and starred in the 1985 film, which pitted Rocky against Dolph Lundgren's lab-built Soviet "fighting machine" Ivan Drago in a blood-spattered bout that ended up mirroring the era's geopolitical anxieties and ultimately became the biggest box office hit of the Rocky series.

Lundgren said the brutal realism of that final 15-round showdown came at a serious cost once Stallone ordered him to abandon pulled punches.

The towering action man recalled: "He said, 'Hit me, Dolph!' I think I hit him a little bit too hard a few times... ."

Lundgren's blows to Stallone's chest were actually so fierce his heart swelled, and his blood pressure shot up, landing him in intensive care for more than a week.