Melania Trump Wears $5K Black Velvet Suit at Congressional Ball... as Prez Battles Affordability Crisis Claims

While many onlookers may not have known the price tag of Melania's gorgeous outfits, she gave even her own fans pause when promoting a $2,800 designer handbag.

Using her official FLOTUS account on X, the first lady thanked designer Alexandra Gucci Zarini "for creating the beautifully essential UNITY handbag," of which 20 percent of sales will benefit her foster youth initiative. "Your support of Fostering the Future is transforming lives – giving foster youth access to college, eventually leading to job security and financial independence," Melania wrote in her caption for the limited-edition black handbag.

The pricetag had even MAGA supporters feeling left out.

"I absolutely love this, but I will never be able to attain one. 2800.00 is 2 months of rent for me. I love that the upper class can do this, but not middle-class Americans," one person complained in the comments.

A second told Melania, "That is a beautiful handbag with lovely intentions. If it didn't cost nearly my monthly salary, I would purchase one immediately! I truly hope that those with the means sell them out."