Melania Trump Wears $5K Black Velvet Suit at Congressional Ball... as Prez Battles Affordability Crisis Claims
Dec. 12 2025, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
There's no affordability crisis in Melania Trump's closet, as the first lady wore a luxury designer suit to a White House event, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The black velvet Dolce & Gabbana suit she wore goes for nearly $5,000, as Melania, 55, and President Donald Trump coordinated in black to attend the White House's Congressional Ball on Thursday, December 11.
Fashion-Forward First Lady
The former model wore a chic single-breasted velvet blazer with a satin label, priced at $3,195, while the matching cigarette-style pants cost $1,685.
Melania wowed with a sheer black embroidered blouse, giving the power suit a slightly more feminine touch.
By comparison. Vice President JD Vance's wife, Usha, looked lovely at the same White House ball in a Sachin and Babi Black Venetian Petal Kayla gown, which sells for a far more reasonable $325.
Designer Duds For Children's Visit
The ensemble was the latest look in a week of top-tier dressing by the first lady, who wore pieces by several of her favorite high-end designers.
Melania kicked off the week at Sunday's Kennedy Center Honors in a $6,880 black wool gown by Givenchy, paired with matching Manolo Blahnik heels.
The following day, the Slovenian native donned a $2,195 Proenza Schouler "Rowen" double-breasted ecru coat and $3,100 ALAÏA Cuissardes stiletto black suede knee-high boots to a Toys for Tots event with military families at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia.
Melania's outfits throughout the week once again proved that she prefers the quiet luxury of neutral-toned looks.
Pricey Bag Backlash
While many onlookers may not have known the price tag of Melania's gorgeous outfits, she gave even her own fans pause when promoting a $2,800 designer handbag.
Using her official FLOTUS account on X, the first lady thanked designer Alexandra Gucci Zarini "for creating the beautifully essential UNITY handbag," of which 20 percent of sales will benefit her foster youth initiative. "Your support of Fostering the Future is transforming lives – giving foster youth access to college, eventually leading to job security and financial independence," Melania wrote in her caption for the limited-edition black handbag.
The pricetag had even MAGA supporters feeling left out.
"I absolutely love this, but I will never be able to attain one. 2800.00 is 2 months of rent for me. I love that the upper class can do this, but not middle-class Americans," one person complained in the comments.
A second told Melania, "That is a beautiful handbag with lovely intentions. If it didn't cost nearly my monthly salary, I would purchase one immediately! I truly hope that those with the means sell them out."
Making America 'Affordable Again'
Amid Melania's week of designer fashion, her husband hit the road for a campaign-style appearance on Wednesday, December 10, to tackle the affordability issue that is becoming a hot-button topic for the 2026 midterms.
Under a sign reading, "Lower Prices, Bigger Paychecks," the president assured the packed house at a Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, casino, "I have no higher priority than making America affordable again."
However, he went on to claim the problem of high household bills was a "hoax" pushed by Democrats, saying the previous Joe Biden administration drove high prices sky-high and sent inflation through the roof.
"The new word is 'affordability.' Democrats are like, 'prices are too high.' Yeah, they're too high because they cause them to be too high. But now they're coming down," he huffed.