Melania Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Melania Trump Flaunts $6K Designer Look at Toys For Tots Event While Americans 'Struggle' to Pay Bills During Affordability Crisis

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump sported a nearly $6K outfit to greet children at a Toys for Tots event.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 9 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Melania Trump has continued to show off her love of high-end designer duds while making a holiday appearance with small children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The first lady, 55, wore a nearly $6,000 ensemble, including a jacket, boots, and sunglasses, while attending a Toys for Tots event in Virginia on Monday, December 8, even as she was ripped on social media for promoting the sale of a $2,800 handbag. The appearance came amid her husband, President Donald Trump, desperately trying to assure Americans the country is not in a deep affordability crisis.

Melania Trumps Spends Thousands on Outfit

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump was greeted by Santa upon her arrival at the Toys for Tots event.

Melania was seen in a winter white $2,195 Proenza Schouler "Rowen" double-breasted coat while arriving at Marine Corps Base Quantico.

She paired it with a black turtleneck underneath and sleek black pants, tucked into ALAÏA Cuissardes stiletto black suede knee-high boots that retail for $3,100.

Despite the cloudy day, Melania wore Saint Laurent SL M16 005 oversized sunglasses, which sell for $595, bringing the total of those three items alone to $5,890.

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump bonded with children at the Toys for Tots event.

Once inside the event, Melania met with U.S Marines and their families, as well as Toys for Tots volunteers who help collect toys and other items to deliver to needy children on Christmas.

The mother-of-one showed off her material side, helping some of the kids write letters to Santa and posing for photos with the youngsters.

In a brief speech, Melania told the volunteers, "You help bring the delight of Christmas morning to millions of children, and you remind us that, of all American traditions, kindness and love remain among our most powerful."

Pricey Handbag Controversy

Photo of UUnity Handbag
Source: @GucciZarini/X

Melania Trump caught flak for promoting a $2,800 handbag that fans told her was far out of their price range.

As Melania was visiting with children at the charity event, she was getting lit up on X as being "tone deaf" for promoting an expensive designer handbag.

She reposted photos and a video shared by designer Alexandra Gucci Zarini of "The Unity Bag," a limited-edition black leather purse, from which 20 percent of the sales proceeds will go to Melania's foster care initiative, Fostering the Future.

"Thank you, Alexandra Gucci, for creating the beautifully important UNITY handbag," Melania wrote on X, adding, "Your support of Fostering the Future is transforming lives — giving foster youth access to college, eventually leading to job security and financial independence."

Even the first lady's supporters lamented how the price was so far out of touch with most daily realities.

"I absolutely love this, but I will never be able to attain one. $2800.00 is 2 months of rent for me," one fan commented, while a second supporter noted, "I would love to buy a bag and support Fostering Our Future, but most women/moms cannot afford this one."

Donald Trump Blames the Dems For Affordability Crisis

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Politico/YouTube

President Trump addressed the affordability crisis while his wife was rocking a $6K outfit.

Melania's pricey Toys for Tots outfit and expensive handbag promotion came the same day her husband sat down with Politico to address the affordability crisis gripping most Americans.

"The Democrats love to say, 'Affordability, affordability,' but then they never talk about it. They’re the ones that gave us the high prices. I'm the one that’s bringing them down," the president told the outlet in the interview released on Tuesday, December 9.

Pointing to how he's driven down gas prices to below $2.99 per gallon on a national average, he bragged, "I inherited a mess. I inherited a total mess. Prices were at an all-time high when I came in. Prices are coming down substantially. Look at energy. Energy has come down incredibly...Prices are all coming down. It’s been 10 months. It’s amazing what we've done."

