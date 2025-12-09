EXCLUSIVE: Melania Trump Flaunts $6K Designer Look at Toys For Tots Event While Americans 'Struggle' to Pay Bills During Affordability Crisis

As Melania was visiting with children at the charity event, she was getting lit up on X as being "tone deaf" for promoting an expensive designer handbag.

She reposted photos and a video shared by designer Alexandra Gucci Zarini of "The Unity Bag," a limited-edition black leather purse, from which 20 percent of the sales proceeds will go to Melania's foster care initiative, Fostering the Future.

"Thank you, Alexandra Gucci, for creating the beautifully important UNITY handbag," Melania wrote on X, adding, "Your support of Fostering the Future is transforming lives — giving foster youth access to college, eventually leading to job security and financial independence."

Even the first lady's supporters lamented how the price was so far out of touch with most daily realities.

"I absolutely love this, but I will never be able to attain one. $2800.00 is 2 months of rent for me," one fan commented, while a second supporter noted, "I would love to buy a bag and support Fostering Our Future, but most women/moms cannot afford this one."