Melana Trump Ripped to Shreds as 'Tone-Deaf' First Lady Pushes $2,800 Handbag Amid U.S. Affordability Crisis — 'What a Slap in the Face'
Dec. 8 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Melania Trump has been labeled "out of touch" after she promoted the sale of an "unaffordable" $2,800 handbag to help benefit one of her pet causes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The first lady, 55, showed off the "Unity Bag" in an X post on Monday, December 8, only to be told it was too wildly expensive for most Americans, despite some of the proceeds going to help children in foster care. It came amid her husband, President Donald Trump, trying to persuade Americans they aren't in the midst of a dire affordability and cost-of-living crisis.
A 'Beautifully Important' Handbag
Melania shared a post from designer Alexandra Gucci Zarini, the great-granddaughter of Gucci founder Guccio Gucci, who introduced the Unity Bag on her X page.
Zarini revealed that 20 percent of the sales proceeds from the black handbag would be in "honor and support of Fostering the Future," Melania's initiative that supports children in foster care.
"Thank you, Alexandra Gucci, for creating the beautifully important UNITY handbag," Melania wrote. She added: "Your support of Fostering the Future is transforming lives, giving foster youth access to college, eventually leading to job security and financial independence."
Gucci went on to describe the luxury handbag, telling readers, "This timeless, artisan-crafted handbag is a strictly limited annual edition."
"Each piece is distinguished by a gold oval plaque, hand-stitched into the interior and engraved with its unique edition number, a quiet hallmark of authenticity and enduring collectability," she added about the posh accessory.
Gucci noted, "This tribute to Fostering the Future is the purest expression of everything AGCF stands for. Giving back to protect and empower vulnerable children is the highest form of luxury; it is the heart of our brand and our reason for being." Still, that message fell flat with many, who called it wildly unaffordable.
Handbag's Price Tag Is a 'Slap in the Face'
"$2,800, what a slap in the face to working Americans," one person on X fumed about the bag.
"People can’t buy homes, afford food and taxes, but you want people to buy Bags that you're selling for profit," a second user scoffed.
"Nothing says help the kids more than a designer handbag," a third person huffed.
"Truly love this purse, but don’t know anyone who can afford it. Sell it for what it costs for you to make it, and more will purchase it," a fourth user suggested.
"I hope you realize you're speaking to a certain type of person who can afford $3,000 for a handbag. And only 20 percent is going to charity?" a fifth person asked.
Foster Care Initiative
While Melania was getting flamed for the pricey handbag on X, the first lady continued to show off her devotion to children by visiting families at a Toys for Tots event at Marine Corps Base Quantico outside Washington, D.C.
The Slovenian native helped kids write their letters to Santa while holding and playing with as many children as possible.
Trump started Fostering the Future as part of her Be Best initiative to help provide scholarships and other educational facilities for children in the foster care community. Core goals focus on equipping kids with the skills to gain job opportunities in the tech world, preparing them to enter the workforce and "ultimately reach financial independence."