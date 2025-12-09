Melana Trump Ripped to Shreds as 'Tone-Deaf' First Lady Pushes $2,800 Handbag Amid U.S. Affordability Crisis — 'What a Slap in the Face'

Melania Trump has been labeled "out of touch" after she promoted the sale of an "unaffordable" $2,800 handbag to help benefit one of her pet causes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The first lady, 55, showed off the "Unity Bag" in an X post on Monday, December 8, only to be told it was too wildly expensive for most Americans, despite some of the proceeds going to help children in foster care. It came amid her husband, President Donald Trump, trying to persuade Americans they aren't in the midst of a dire affordability and cost-of-living crisis.