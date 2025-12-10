UFO Whistleblower Accused of 'Lying' After He Claimed Trump Was 'Fully Briefed' on Aliens Living Among Us... as Prez Would Have 'Blabbed By Now'

According to Grusch, Trump received reports on crashed spacecraft and non-human remains retrieved by the US, as well as these unknown beings' intentions. the origins of these beings, and their intentions.

"Members of this current administration are very well aware of this reality," Grusch claimed in an interview with Fox News. "Certainly, the current president is very knowledgeable on this subject." He claimed Trump was notified during his first time about alleged multiple alien races and one species crossbreeding with humans.

Grusch added Trump may soon become the "most consequential leader in world history" if he ever decides to reveal the country's alleged darkest secrets of aliens.

Despite Grusch's eye-opening statements, the White House, the US military, and NASA have never confirmed that humans have made contact with alien life. They have also denied ever recovering extraterrestrial technology from crashed UFOs, even with the mystery behind the most infamous alien crash site in Roswell, New Mexico.