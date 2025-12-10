UFO Whistleblower Accused of 'Lying' After He Claimed Trump Was 'Fully Briefed' on Aliens Living Among Us... as Prez Would Have 'Blabbed By Now'
Dec. 10 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump was "fully briefed" on what the United States government allegedly knows about aliens living among us, a UFO whistleblower has claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal US Air Force Major David Grusch is being accused of "lying," as the controversial president would not have been able to keep a secret if he truly knew about extraterrestrial beings.
What Does Trump Know About Aliens?
According to Grusch, Trump received reports on crashed spacecraft and non-human remains retrieved by the US, as well as these unknown beings' intentions. the origins of these beings, and their intentions.
"Members of this current administration are very well aware of this reality," Grusch claimed in an interview with Fox News. "Certainly, the current president is very knowledgeable on this subject." He claimed Trump was notified during his first time about alleged multiple alien races and one species crossbreeding with humans.
Grusch added Trump may soon become the "most consequential leader in world history" if he ever decides to reveal the country's alleged darkest secrets of aliens.
Despite Grusch's eye-opening statements, the White House, the US military, and NASA have never confirmed that humans have made contact with alien life. They have also denied ever recovering extraterrestrial technology from crashed UFOs, even with the mystery behind the most infamous alien crash site in Roswell, New Mexico.
'Trump Knows Nothing'
While the military has pushback on Grusch's claims, he also claimed the military has recovered everything from UFOs to bodies of aliens, and he saw photos of the beings.
Grusch, who worked with the UAP Task Force from 2019 to 2021, became a whistleblower after allegedly learning elements of the government had prevented Congressional oversight on matters related to extraterrestrials. Just two years later, in 2023, Grusch testified before Congress and claimed several secret government departments had been running UFO retrieval and reverse-engineering programs for decades.
Not everyone has been on board with Grusch's claims, especially Trump allegedly knowing all that has been occurring behind the scenes; if it were the case, the president may have revealed it to the public.
"Trump knows nothing. He would have blabbed by now," one person claimed on social media.
Another added: "If they told Trump he would have blabbed it to the world by now," and a user reacted, "I am fully confident that this man is telling the truth; the only thing that surprises me is that Trump has not boasted about it..."
"Utter and complete garbage!" another raged.
In 2024, during an interview with Joe Rogan on his podcast, Trump opened up about aliens and declared there's "no reason" not to believe there are other beings besides humans.
"They told me a lot," he claimed.
He added at the time: "They could be also ... I have to be honest. I have never been a believer. I have people that Area 51 or whatever it is. I think it's the number one tourist attraction in the whole country or something. Area 51 in Las Vegas."
JD Vance Is 'Crazy' About Aliens
Trump's VP, JD Vance, has also branded himself a "mad UFO lunatic," as he previously revealed he and his best pal, Marco Rubio, are obsessed with the subject matter.
"I really want to sort of dig into it," Vance previously said during an interview with Miranda Devine on the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast. "You know, Marco’s actually very interested in this, too. We talked about this a little. We talked about this back in our Senate days."
He added: "I wonder, like, I can't allow myself to become so busy that I spend the next three years and I don't get to the bottom of this. So, I will get to the bottom of this, but it's going to take me a little time."
Rubio appears in the documentary, The Age of Disclosure, which has the 54-year-old discussing the possibility of alien life.
"We've had repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities... and it's not ours," Rubio says in the film.