EXCLUSIVE: New Area 51 Revealed — The 'Alien Base' Hidden in Alaska Mountain Being Monitored by CIA

According to the documents, CIA agents used "remote viewing" technology to locate the rumored extraterrestrial outpost inside Mount Hayes as part of its Cold War-era Stargate Project.

The controversial practice of "remote viewing" employs the use of individuals who purport to identify impressions about distant or unseen objects with the mind and has been used by the CIA for decades.

Mount Hayes is the highest mountain in eastern Alaska. Several UFO sightings have been reported above the mountain.