Home > Exclusives > CIA
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: New Area 51 Revealed — The 'Alien Base' Hidden in Alaska Mountain Being Monitored by CIA

Photo of Mount Hayes
Source: UNSPLASH

The CIA are 'monitoring' a suspected new 'alien base' in Alaska.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 13 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

A new "Area 51" has been uncovered in a remote mountain in Alaska, and the CIA is said to be closely monitoring the region, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Recently unearthed documents allegedly contained evidence of the discovery of a "UFO base" carved into the hollow of an Alaskan mountain.

Mount Hayes

area ufo chris turgeon unsplash
Source: UNSPLASH

Documents stated 'remote viewing' technology was used to locate the alleged outpost.

According to the documents, CIA agents used "remote viewing" technology to locate the rumored extraterrestrial outpost inside Mount Hayes as part of its Cold War-era Stargate Project.

The controversial practice of "remote viewing" employs the use of individuals who purport to identify impressions about distant or unseen objects with the mind and has been used by the CIA for decades.

Mount Hayes is the highest mountain in eastern Alaska. Several UFO sightings have been reported above the mountain.

'Extraterrestrial' Sightings

chris brown reacts to ufos being shot down aliens
Source: MEGA

Multiple reports alleged sightings of 'UFOs' hovering above Mount Hayes.

Multiple reports of sightings of streaks of colored lights, spheres traveling at abnormally high speeds, and mysterious disappearances of people in the area supported the agency's files.

Former security officer and local resident Jared Augustin insisted he witnessed a glowing orb hovering in the sky above Mount Hayes before the stunning object split into three.

Augustin told local news, "It was a UFO of extraterrestrial origin," as he recalled being frozen in place, shaking, as he watched the sight unfold.

area oliver pacas unsplash
Source: UNSPLASH

The CIA's Starlight Project served as inspiration for Netflix's 'Stranger Things.'

Starlight Project, which was discontinued in 1995 after nearly 20 years, was the inspiration behind Netflix's hit sci-fi series Stranger Things, in which government-employed psychics provide supernatural intelligence gathering by utilizing extrasensory abilities.

At Mount Hayes, which rises over 8,000 feet and is southeast of Fairbanks, a CIA psychic reportedly "viewed" several "humanoid" creatures working inside the secret base.

CIA documents stated one suspected "alien" was seated at a circular console with a round, screen-like object, as another worked in the background.

Adding to mystery over the area also included an episode of History Channel's Missing in Alaska, in which stunning footage was presented of a resident showing what he claimed was a glowing green UFO hovering about Mount Hayes and darting behind it at speeds estimated to be greater than Mach 1 before it vanished out of thin air.

Sources also said the mountain is uniquely located inside the Alaskan Triangle, a geographic area roughly 325,000 square miles, that has become a notorious spot of disappearances.

An estimated 2,000 people have vanished from the region within the last 50 years.

In one disturbing incident, a plane carrying then-House Majority Leader Hale Boggs disappeared without a trace in 1972, which sparked a 39-day search for the aircraft.

According to the Stargate Project reports, remote viewers also described another base being in South America or Africa, as well as additional bases on Titan, Saturn's largest moon.

