"We've had repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities – and it's not ours," Rubio said.

At one point in the film, he revealed even the White House has been kept uninformed for decades about secret government projects to reverse-engineer UFOs.

"This was pretty shocking to hear someone of Rubio's level making that allegation," Dan Farah, The Age of Disclosure's producer and director, has said.

"For someone of Rubio's level to make that accusation in public with such certainty says a lot about what's been kept secret for decades from everyone – and, apparently, even the president," said Dr. Bill Birnes, the New York Times best-selling author of UFOs and the White House.