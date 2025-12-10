Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Marco Rubio
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Marco Rubio Reveals The White House Was 'Kept in the Dark About Alien Tech' — and Claims UFOs Hovered 'Over Restricted Nuclear Facilities'

Marco Rubio has said the White House was kept in the dark on alien tech as UFOs 'appeared near nuclear areas.'
Source: MEGA

Marco Rubio has said the White House was kept in the dark on alien tech as UFOs 'appeared near nuclear areas.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 10 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has made the shocking revelation that rogue government elements have been hiding the truth about contact with aliens for decades – even keeping U.S. presidents in the dark about the threat, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The nation's top diplomat, 54, revealed the mind-blowing cover-up in a new documentary, The Age of Disclosure, that will stream on Prime Video beginning November 21.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders Say Truth Was Hidden

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Producer and director Dan Farah reacted to Marco Rubio's claim the White House was kept uninformed about UFO projects.
Source: MEGA

Producer and director Dan Farah reacted to Marco Rubio's claim the White House was kept uninformed about UFO projects.

Article continues below advertisement

"We've had repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities – and it's not ours," Rubio said.

At one point in the film, he revealed even the White House has been kept uninformed for decades about secret government projects to reverse-engineer UFOs.

"This was pretty shocking to hear someone of Rubio's level making that allegation," Dan Farah, The Age of Disclosure's producer and director, has said.

"For someone of Rubio's level to make that accusation in public with such certainty says a lot about what's been kept secret for decades from everyone – and, apparently, even the president," said Dr. Bill Birnes, the New York Times best-selling author of UFOs and the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

Pentagon Data Raises New Questions

Article continues below advertisement
Dr. Bill Birnes highlighted how long-standing secrecy around UAPs is finally beginning to lift.
Source: KESHAN JALOTA/UNSPLASH

Dr. Bill Birnes highlighted how long-standing secrecy around UAPs is finally beginning to lift.

Article continues below advertisement

"It also tells me the veil of secrecy and shadows that has kept the public in the dark so long is finally beginning to lift," the ufologist added.

As readers know, the U.S. government finally began opening up about UFOs in recent years, a 180 from the secrecy and cover-ups of generations past.

The Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office has logged more than 1,600 sightings of UAPs – unidentified anomalous phenomena, as UFOs are now known – over the last four years.

Since 2022, Congress has held three public hearings featuring startling testimony from retired and active military whistleblowers detailing unsettling encounters with UFOs.

Article continues below advertisement

Sightings Surge As Aliens Watch Closely

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Celine Dion has decided she's ready to open her heart to love a decade after René Angélil's death

EXCLUSIVE: Her Heart Will Go On! Celine Dion Finally Opens the Door to Finding Love Again Ten Years After Losing Husband René Angélil

Dick Cheney's death has left America divided as mixed tributes capture the former vice president's complex legacy.

EXCLUSIVE: Dick Cheney's Death Divided America — Mixed Tributes Poured in After Ex-Veep's Shocking Passing at 84 Following Health Struggles

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
The film revealed the White House was kept uninformed for decades about secret UFO reverse-engineering projects.
Source: MEGA

The film revealed the White House was kept uninformed for decades about secret UFO reverse-engineering projects.

Many UFOs seem to defy the laws of physics, some demonstrate instantaneous acceleration, while others were able to switch our nuclear weapons on and off, military sources told Farah.

Jay Stratton, onetime director of the government's UAP Task Force, admitted in the film: "I have seen, with my own eyes, non-human craft and non-human beings."

Farah, meanwhile, attributed the skyrocketing number of sightings in recent decades to increasing alien curiosity about us. "We've evolved technologically very rapidly over the last 80 years, but our morals have not really [kept pace]," he said.

"We're [still] a violent species, threatening war on sovereign nations ... and we can [thus] be perceived as a potential threat."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.