EXCLUSIVE: Marco Rubio Reveals The White House Was 'Kept in the Dark About Alien Tech' — and Claims UFOs Hovered 'Over Restricted Nuclear Facilities'
Dec. 10 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Secretary of State Marco Rubio has made the shocking revelation that rogue government elements have been hiding the truth about contact with aliens for decades – even keeping U.S. presidents in the dark about the threat, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The nation's top diplomat, 54, revealed the mind-blowing cover-up in a new documentary, The Age of Disclosure, that will stream on Prime Video beginning November 21.
Insiders Say Truth Was Hidden
"We've had repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities – and it's not ours," Rubio said.
At one point in the film, he revealed even the White House has been kept uninformed for decades about secret government projects to reverse-engineer UFOs.
"This was pretty shocking to hear someone of Rubio's level making that allegation," Dan Farah, The Age of Disclosure's producer and director, has said.
"For someone of Rubio's level to make that accusation in public with such certainty says a lot about what's been kept secret for decades from everyone – and, apparently, even the president," said Dr. Bill Birnes, the New York Times best-selling author of UFOs and the White House.
Pentagon Data Raises New Questions
"It also tells me the veil of secrecy and shadows that has kept the public in the dark so long is finally beginning to lift," the ufologist added.
As readers know, the U.S. government finally began opening up about UFOs in recent years, a 180 from the secrecy and cover-ups of generations past.
The Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office has logged more than 1,600 sightings of UAPs – unidentified anomalous phenomena, as UFOs are now known – over the last four years.
Since 2022, Congress has held three public hearings featuring startling testimony from retired and active military whistleblowers detailing unsettling encounters with UFOs.
Sightings Surge As Aliens Watch Closely
Many UFOs seem to defy the laws of physics, some demonstrate instantaneous acceleration, while others were able to switch our nuclear weapons on and off, military sources told Farah.
Jay Stratton, onetime director of the government's UAP Task Force, admitted in the film: "I have seen, with my own eyes, non-human craft and non-human beings."
Farah, meanwhile, attributed the skyrocketing number of sightings in recent decades to increasing alien curiosity about us. "We've evolved technologically very rapidly over the last 80 years, but our morals have not really [kept pace]," he said.
"We're [still] a violent species, threatening war on sovereign nations ... and we can [thus] be perceived as a potential threat."