Trump 'Declares Himself the Acting President of Venezuela' in Bizarre Post After Dictator Nicolás Maduro's Historic Capture

The fake image comes on the heels of Trump continuing to insist he will "run" Venezuela after United States forces invaded Venezuela and captured Maduro and his wife.

Delcy Rodríguez, who was the Vice President of Venezuela, became the acting president of the country quickly after Maduro was captured.

To date, Trump has not indicated when the country will be able to hold an election for a new president. He has, however, suggested U.S. oil companies will invest in Venezuela in an effort to help the country rebuild its energy infrastructure. Venezuela is said to have the largest oil reserves in the world, although due to its crude nature, much of it is not extractable at current market prices.

Within days of Maduro's capture, Trump took to Truth Social to insist Venezuela would be "turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels" for the U.S. to sell.

"That money will be controlled by me," he added.