'Do Less': Wanda Sykes Takes a Nasty Swipe at Controversial Comedian Bill Maher to His Face at 2026 Golden Globes

"Shoutout to the Golden Globes for having me," Sykes told the audience before cracking her first joke. "You know there's some people pissed off that a queer Black woman is up here doing the job of two mediocre white guys."

Sykes then turned her attention to male comedians sitting in the audience, including Maher, Kevin Hart and Brett Goldstein.

"Bill Maher, you give us so much," Sykes said. "But, I would love a little less. Just, try less."

Maher slightly frowned as he cocked his head to one side while the audience laughed at Sykes.