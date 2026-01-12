Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Wanda Sykes

'Do Less': Wanda Sykes Takes a Nasty Swipe at Controversial Comedian Bill Maher to His Face at 2026 Golden Globes

Split photo of Wanda Sykes, Bill Maher
Source: MEGA

Wanda Sykes drew an applause when she dissed Bill Maher at the Golden Globes.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 12 2026, Published 1:39 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Comedian Wanda Sykes took a dig at Bill Maher while presenting the award for best stand-up comedy performance on TV at the Golden Globes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sykes, 61, an outspoken LGBTQ+ advocate, received a round of applause when she told Maher, 69, he needed to "do less."

Article continues below advertisement

Sykes Takes a Dig at Maher

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @franifio/X

Sykes told Maher to do 'less' as she cracked jokes about the nominees.

"Shoutout to the Golden Globes for having me," Sykes told the audience before cracking her first joke. "You know there's some people pissed off that a queer Black woman is up here doing the job of two mediocre white guys."

Sykes then turned her attention to male comedians sitting in the audience, including Maher, Kevin Hart and Brett Goldstein.

"Bill Maher, you give us so much," Sykes said. "But, I would love a little less. Just, try less."

Maher slightly frowned as he cocked his head to one side while the audience laughed at Sykes.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Bill Maher
Source: @franifio/X

Maher looked unamused by Skyes' jokes when cameras panned to him in the audience.

Sykes moved on to Goldstein, who she said "would've made a great Menendez brother," before joking about Hart being "the richest guy in this category, and yet, I know he wants it the most."

She then set her sights on Ricky Gervais, who has sparked backlash in recent years for his jokes about the transgender community.

"I love you for not being here," Sykes told The Office UK creator. "If you win, I get to accept the award on your behalf, and you're going to thank God and the trans community."

Ironically, Gervais ended up taking home the Golden Globe for best stand-up comedy performance on TV.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Wanda Sykes
Source: MEGA

Social media users applauded Sykes' for ruffling Maher's feathers at the award show.

Social media users ate up Sykes' brutal takedown, particularly her swipe at Maher.

"The look on @billmaher face was utterly priceless," wrote one X user.

"Aye, if he never speaks again publicly, that would be OK too... Hang it up, grandpa," quipped a second.

"He's so p--sed which makes it even more delicious," a third noted, to which another added, "Yep. It actually seemed to catch him off guard that he's not as well liked as he thought."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Bill Maher
Source: MEGA

Viewers said Maher looked 'caught off guard' by the audience's reaction to Sykes joke.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Hudson Williams and Gayle King

CBS Queen Gayle King Left Stunned by 'Heated Rivalry' Star Hudson Williams' Raunchy Response to Ideal First Date Plans

picture of Anna de Armas and Jacob Elordi

Tom Cruise's Ex Ana de Armas Spotted Cozying Up to 'Euphoria' Star Jacob Elordi at Golden Globes — Three Months After Split from 'Top Gun' Icon

Maher has made a name for himself using comedy as a shield for absurd comments and controversial takes.

Back in November 2025, the Club Random podcast host admitted he wouldn't do stand-up comedy again out of fear of being shot.

"I got off the road this year. I stopped doing it at the end of 2024," Maher told his guest Patton Oswalt. "I don't want to be out there in this country, in this political atmosphere. I could get shot by the left or the right. It's a good time to not be out there."

He then huffed about being "twice as funny" as some comedians who sold "twice as many tickets" as he did.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

"I just got tired of being twice as funny as people who were selling twice as many tickets as me," he confessed. "That's partly because I'm on TV every week."

"Not that I didn’t sell a lot of tickets and do great theaters — but I didn't sell arenas," Maher continued. "And some people did, who, frankly, are not that great. But, you know, when the audience is 35 to 45, they don't wanna see somebody 70… I still have my show, I have this, I didn't need it, I miss it, but that's part of what it is (about touring)."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.