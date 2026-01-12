Trump's Major Snub: Prez's Big Mouth Backfires as He Makes Shocking Confession About Wife Melania's New Documentary

"It's going to be doing the premiere at The Trump Kennedy Center. It's a very hard ticket, I can tell you," Trump rambled.

"Everybody, Wayne Gretzky and his wife. Beautiful wife... great wife... everybody wants tickets to the premiere. I think it's gonna be great."

Social media users quickly picked up on Trump's confession and slammed the president for not supporting his wife.

"Damn. Her own husband couldn't watch it," replied an X user.

"It's not about him, so he's not going to watch it," quipped another.

"Translation: he fell asleep," mocked a third user who referenced Trump being caught dozing off in numerous meetings as of late.