Trump's Major Snub: Prez's Big Mouth Backfires as He Makes Shocking Confession About Wife Melania's New Documentary
Jan. 12 2026, Published 1:32 p.m. ET
Donald Trump appeared to accidentally let it slip that he hasn't watched his wife Melania's new biopic despite promoting the film's premiere as the hottest ticket in town, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
When asked his thoughts on the film, MELANIA, Trump, 79, admitted he's only seen snippets, but they were "incredible."
Trump Admits He Hasn't Watched Wife's Movie
While speaking to reporters on Air Force One, the president was asked, "Have you seen the MELANIA movie yet?"
"I’ve seen pieces of it. It’s incredible," Trump replied. "I think it's gonna do– you know, she did a book, and the book was a big number one bestseller... and this is a movie... and it seems to be captivating a lot of people."
The president then confirmed he would be attending the movie's premiere at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. – and name-dropped a few celebrities who he claimed were interested in attending.
"It's going to be doing the premiere at The Trump Kennedy Center. It's a very hard ticket, I can tell you," Trump rambled.
"Everybody, Wayne Gretzky and his wife. Beautiful wife... great wife... everybody wants tickets to the premiere. I think it's gonna be great."
Social media users quickly picked up on Trump's confession and slammed the president for not supporting his wife.
"Damn. Her own husband couldn't watch it," replied an X user.
"It's not about him, so he's not going to watch it," quipped another.
"Translation: he fell asleep," mocked a third user who referenced Trump being caught dozing off in numerous meetings as of late.
Melania Mocked Online Over Trump's 'Diss'
Others mocked the first lady and insisted "no one wants tickets" to her upcoming film.
"No, no, they don't," claimed an X user. "They're begging to give away tickets to avoid embarrassment and still won't nearly fill up the place for such a tacky movie."
"Everybody wants tickets, and he comes up with one star athlete from the ‘80s, Wayne Gretzky (oh yeah, and his wife!)," another joked.
A third shared what appeared to be an AI-generated image of an empty theater with Melania's film projected on the screen, captioned, "It's gonna be packed for the #Melania premiere."
Melania 'Bans' Stepdaughter From Premiere
Trump's apparent slip about not watching the movie prior to the premiere isn't the only drama swirling about the film.
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources claimed Melania has "banned" her eldest stepdaughter, Ivanka, from attending the glitzy premiere on January 29.
Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, claimed sources said: "Melania wants this night all to herself.
"When the spotlight's this dim, no one's sharing it."
"It's Melania, front and center, no interruptions," a separate source added. "She's drawing a line. Ivanka knows her place."
The film, which follows the first lady through the first several weeks of 2025, has been in production for over a year and cost a whopping $40 million to produce, but industry insiders were said to already be snickering about the final product.
As for Ivanka's reaction to allegedly being barred from attending the event, a source said: "Of course it hurts, but I'm not surprised."