CBS Queen Gayle King Left Stunned by 'Heated Rivalry' Star Hudson Williams' Raunchy Response to Ideal First Date Plans

Gayle King walked into several NSFW comments by Hudson Williams while interviewing him at the Golden Globes.

Jan. 12 2026, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

Gayle King was caught off guard by Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams making some NFSW wisecracks while she interviewed him on the Golden Globes red carpet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The HBO series about two closeted professional hockey players and their passionate secret relationship is the most buzzed-about TV show at the moment, especially with its very explicit love scenes.

CBS Mornings host King, 71, unintentionally set up Williams, 24, by telling him everyone was so excited that he was "coming" to the ceremony while getting a racy response about his ideal "first date."

Ideal First Date Involves 'Good F------'

Photo of Hudson Williams and Gayle King
Source: CBS Mornings/YouTube

Hudson Williams gave Gayle King some very racy responses to her questions.

"The buzz the whole night, and I'm not exaggerating, was, 'They're coming! They're coming! They're coming,'" King gushed to Williams, referring to him and his co-star and show love interest, Connor Storrie, 25, who were featured as presenters.

Williams immediately replied without missing a beat, "Yeah, we do that a lot," about his and Storrie's steamy, intimate encounters on the series.

King was completely caught off guard and quickly moved on so as not to draw attention to the gaffe she made in giving Williams such an easy and obvious joke setup.

The CBS star then got red-faced when she asked Williams what his ideal first date is.

"A lot of things. A lot of things. I don’t know. Good conversation and good laughing and good f------," he shared in his NSFW reply.

King took a second before telling him, "I think that does sound like a good first date."

'Bona Fide' Joke

Photo of Hudson Williams and Gayle King
Source: CBS Mornings/YouTube

Hudson Williams got off another zinger while looking through a 'Heated Rivalry calendar.

King walked into another snark by Williams when showing off a calendar made up of photos of him and Storrie in various adoring moments for each month of 2026.

When the morning show host told him that it was the real deal, explaining, "We didn’t put this together by the way, it's a bona fide calendar," while flipping through the pages, Williams snarked, "It’s bone … it's easy, it’s low-hanging fruit," before not finishing out the quip.

While looking at the photos of himself and Storrie on the series, Williams played along, telling King, "It’s hot. I’m turned on," about the prop she brought along as a talking point.

However, when he got to one month that included a photo of him and Storrie showing off their naked backsides, the star got a little modest, making an "ugh!" sound and closing it shut.

Connor Storrie Mocks Gayle King

Photo of Connor Storrie and Gayle King
Source: CBS Mornings/YouTube

Connor Storrie told Gayle King she was a 'love bird' for how she gushed about the 'Heated Rivalry' calendar.

Storrie played along a little better with King's effusive attempts to seem hip and cool about the show.

"This really makes him look like the 'it boy' and me the disciple, huh?" the Odessa, Texas, native wisecracked about the photos in the calendar.

"Not true. I like this one," King raved over a particular month's photo showing the pair in bed with Storrie's Ilya Rozanov gazing at Williams' Shane Hollander.

"You just like the love, I think you're just a lovebird, huh," he teased King, who fired back, "I'm serious" about really liking the picture.

Presenting Humor

Photo of Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams
Source: CBS

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams joked about their nude scenes while presenting at the Golden Globes.

During the ceremony, as they presented, Williams and Storrie made light of their hot-and-heavy moments on the steamy show and the surprising audience it had drawn before handing out the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television.

While pretending to be riddled with anxiety, Storrie claimed, "Hi, I’m sorry. It’s a little, uh, nerve-racking here being at our very first Golden Globes," while Williams told him, "Just take a deep breath and picture everyone in the audience … you know," referring to the old adage about imaging the audience naked as a way to calm one's nerves.

“Oh, yeah, I don’t really know if that works considering everyone’s seen us...you know," Storrie shot back about the pair's nude scenes.

When Williams asked Storrie if he thought most of the audience had caught their clothes-free moments, the latter snarked, "That's a maybe, but their trainers have, and their moms have, and their daughters have," referring to the huge following the show has racked up among female viewers.

