Holiday Chaos: Ivanka Trump Sparks Outrage in Aspen After Massive Security Detail 'Completely Disrupted' Skiers — 'She Acts Like She’s the First Lady'

Others noted the overwhelming security was something to be expected from a government official. While Ivanka served as an advisor during her father's first term, she has not taken on any White House role since Donald began his second term in January.

"She's not in office," a source said. "But she moved through Aspen like she was still running Washington."

"Aspen isn't the White House — and nobody elected her," another source echoed.

Many were outraged by the 44-year-old sharing snaps from the family's time in Aspen on social media, despite her security presence and the town's reputation for being an exclusive getaway.

"Aspen values discretion," an insider explained. "Celebrities come here to disappear – not to shut the place down."