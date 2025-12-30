Holiday Chaos: Ivanka Trump Sparks Outrage in Aspen After Massive Security Detail 'Completely Disrupted' Skiers — 'She Acts Like She’s the First Lady'
Dec. 30 2025, Published 3:12 p.m. ET
Ivanka Trump may be enjoying the glamorous life in Aspen for the holidays, but her presence has infuriated locals and fellow tourists, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Donald Trump's eldest daughter is said to have arrived at the exclusive ski destination with an obnoxious security entourage – and peeved insiders claimed Ivanka, 44, has strutted around town acting "like she's the First Lady."
Ivanka 'Disrupts' Aspen
While the posh vacationers who flock to Aspen for relaxing holidays and world-class skiing are accustomed to brushing shoulders with celebrities and billionaires in the tiny town, the scale of Ivanka's security detail was said to shock even the most seasoned Aspen tourists and locals.
"You'd think she was the President himself," one disgruntled source told journalist Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack.
"She acts like she’s the First Lady," griped another source. "The security footprint was massive. It completely disrupted skiing for everyone else."
Outrage Over Taxpayers 'Footing Ivanka's Bill'
Some eyewitnesses claimed each of Ivanka's three children – Arabella Rose, 14, Joseph Frederick, 12, and Theodore James, 9, whom she shares with husband Jared Kushner – had their own security detail.
This claim in particular appeared to incense witnesses given the fact that U.S. taxpayers were covering the security costs for the family's ski trip – and at a time when many in the country are struggling amid the increasing affordability crisis.
"Seeing armed security hovering around kids on the slopes was surreal," an insider recalled. "And knowing the public is footing the bill? People were not happy."
Others noted the overwhelming security was something to be expected from a government official. While Ivanka served as an advisor during her father's first term, she has not taken on any White House role since Donald began his second term in January.
"She's not in office," a source said. "But she moved through Aspen like she was still running Washington."
"Aspen isn't the White House — and nobody elected her," another source echoed.
Many were outraged by the 44-year-old sharing snaps from the family's time in Aspen on social media, despite her security presence and the town's reputation for being an exclusive getaway.
"Aspen values discretion," an insider explained. "Celebrities come here to disappear – not to shut the place down."
Melania and Ivanka's Bitter Feud
This isn't the first time Ivanka has been accused of acting "like she's the First Lady."
As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders previously claimed Donald has been caught in the middle of a bitter years-long feud between his daughter and his third-wife, Melania.
Sources claimed Ivanka and Melania's differences stem from Donald's massive fortune – and the first lady allegedly viewed her eldest stepdaughter as an entitled "princess."
"Melania and Ivanka hate being in the same room – and never speak except to hiss catty comments," a source shared. "From the very first moment they met, they've viewed each other as mortal enemies."
In addition to bickering over their inheritance, sources claimed Melania didn't appreciate Ivanka's constant presence during her father's first term.
"Ivanka had a big vision to assume many of the traditional responsibilities of the first lady once her father was elected," a source explained. "She saw herself as becoming a modern-day Jackie O – with all of the glamour and youth and energy of the Kennedys."
While Ivanka was busy plotting her role in her father's first administration, Melania took six-months to move to Washington D.C.
"Melania may have given the impression she didn't care about being first lady, but she was privately obsessed with any mention of herself in the media," the source said. "It was a role she felt was rightfully hers – and she wasn't going to see Ivanka take it from her. But she avoided her East Wing office for the entire presidency for fear she'd run into Ivanka, who loved rubbing her nose in things."