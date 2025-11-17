PHOTOS: Smooth Sailing for Ivanka Trump! Prez's Eldest Daughter Stays Far Away From Spotlight While Dad Drowns in Epstein Drama

Ivanka wore an all black outfit as she stood on a paddleboard. The president's daughter's outfit was also made up of a black top and a matching skirt, as she topped off her look with sunglasses and a cap.

She wore her hair in a low pony, and was spotted enjoying the water activity, one she has been all about ever since moving down to Florida.

"I feel like when we get busy and when we're running around, it's easy to feel we're so in our head and we feel sort of so consequential, like in the context of even our own lives," Ivanka previously explained in an interview with Lex Fridman. "And then you find yourself in a situation like that, and I think you feel so much more connected knowing how minuscule you are in the broader sense."

She added: "And I feel that way when I'm on the ocean on a surfboard. It's really humbling to be so small amidst that vast sea."