PHOTOS: Smooth Sailing for Ivanka Trump! Prez's Eldest Daughter Stays Far Away From Spotlight While Dad Drowns in Epstein Drama
Nov. 17 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Ivanka Trump has stayed away from the chaos surrounding her father, Donald Trump, opting to instead avoid the spotlight in Miami, far away from Washington, D.C, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old was seen in her neighborhood of Indian Creek over the weekend, appearing to be minding her own business while the president drowns in backlash due to the Epstein files.
Ivanka Ignores the Epstein Drama
Ivanka wore an all black outfit as she stood on a paddleboard. The president's daughter's outfit was also made up of a black top and a matching skirt, as she topped off her look with sunglasses and a cap.
She wore her hair in a low pony, and was spotted enjoying the water activity, one she has been all about ever since moving down to Florida.
"I feel like when we get busy and when we're running around, it's easy to feel we're so in our head and we feel sort of so consequential, like in the context of even our own lives," Ivanka previously explained in an interview with Lex Fridman. "And then you find yourself in a situation like that, and I think you feel so much more connected knowing how minuscule you are in the broader sense."
She added: "And I feel that way when I'm on the ocean on a surfboard. It's really humbling to be so small amidst that vast sea."
President V. Epstein Files
While Ivanka appears to be stress-free these days, the same can't be said for her controversial father, who once again is desperately trying to shake off his connection to the late pedophile, Epstein.
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee recently released a trove of documents, including emails from the sex offender to apply pressure on the Justice Department to release the Epstein files, including one email that claims Trump "spent his first Thanksgiving after getting elected President with Jeffrey Epstein."
Several emails from Epstein also reference Trump – including one to his madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, in which he described the politician as the "dog that hasn't barked" and alleged he "spent hours" with a victim at his house.
In response, Trump raged on Truth Social about the "Epstein Hoax," accusing Democrats of using Epstein to "deflect from their disastrous shutdown, and all of their other failures."
Ivanka's Family Drama?
Trump also noted he will be asking his Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, to "investigate Jeffrey Epstein's involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him."
Following the drama surrounding his connection to Epstein, and after months of pushback, the 79-year-old recently called for the files to be released, a 180 from his previous stance.
Amid the noise, Ivanka has continued to stay quiet, choosing not to respond to her father's friendship with the vile offender. However, while the mom-of-three has stayed out of the spotlight, her name has continued to pop up, especially in her brother Eric's new memoir, Under Siege: My Family's Fight to Save Our Nation.
In one passage, Eric claims his older sister had no problem blaming him and her brother, Don Jr., for "every mistake."
Under the chapter titled "Family Business," Eric, 41, described what life was like with Ivanka, revealing, "Growing up, Ivanka would blame Don (or me) for virtually every mistake she made as a child, including the legendary destruction of a priceless chandelier with a beach ball."
"She threw Don under the bus," Eric adds.
Despite being near her father during his first presidential term, Ivanka previously admitted she's done with politics and has made it a point to stay away from the White House.
"I love policy and impact. I hate politics. And unfortunately, the two are not separable," Ivanka said on Skinny Confidential’s Him & Her Show podcast. "There is a darkness to that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine."
She said at the time: "To some degree, I’m at the center of the storm because my father is about to be president, but it's a very dark, negative business. And some people love the gladiator aspect of it – the fight. That was never me.”