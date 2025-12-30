EXCLUSIVE: Bill Maher Pitches Himself for 'Age-Inappropriate Golden Bachelor' — Boasts He's a Pro at 'Handling' 20-Year-Old Girls in Real Life Who Will 'Leave Crying'

The topic arose after Maher's Club Random podcast guest, John Stamos, revealed he'd brought along a pal who directs ABC's The Bachelor. That caused the HBO star to perk up and pitch an idea of his own.

"I have a great idea for The Bachelor. You know, they do The Golden Bachelor. I am the correct age. I want to be the Golden Bachelor. But none of this age-appropriate b------ ," Maher warned.

"That's a funny show. That's a great f------ show," he claimed about his premise of only having young women on to compete for his attention.

"Now, some of these girls will leave crying. No, they will. Because I'm going to be real with them," Maher promised.

"Not mean, just real. I'm going to f------ straighten out their lives as I have so many 20-year-old girls in my real life. Okay. I'm very good at it," he self-assuredly boasted.