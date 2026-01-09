Trump's Rump: The Don Admits He 'Should Probably' Take Weight Loss Drugs as Rumors the 'Out of Shape' Prez's Health Is Crumbling Ramp Up

Trump's weight was revealed in 2023 to be tipping the scales at 240 pounds, putting him in the category of obese despite his 6-foot-3 frame.

Since then, Trump, who has been accused of being "out of shape," has lost 16 pounds. At his April 2025 physical, he weighed 224.

The 79-year-old's admission that he may need to take a GLP-1 comes on the heels of his admitting how much he despises exercising.

“I just don’t like it. It’s boring,” Trump told the Wall Street Journal on January 2, saying the only physical activity he participates in is his beloved golfing.

"To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me," he scoffed, despite declaring, "My health is perfect" without hitting the gym.