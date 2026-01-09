Trump's Rump: The Don Admits He 'Should Probably' Take Weight Loss Drugs as Rumors the 'Out of Shape' Prez's Health Is Crumbling Ramp Up
Jan. 9 2026, Published 6:55 p.m. ET
Despite claiming that he's the healthiest president ever, Donald Trump made the rare admission that he could stand to lose a little weight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the president has derided GLP-1 weight loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy as "the fat drugs," he made the rare confession to the New York Times that "No, I have not," tried them, but "I probably should."
Exercise Is 'Boring'
Trump's weight was revealed in 2023 to be tipping the scales at 240 pounds, putting him in the category of obese despite his 6-foot-3 frame.
Since then, Trump, who has been accused of being "out of shape," has lost 16 pounds. At his April 2025 physical, he weighed 224.
The 79-year-old's admission that he may need to take a GLP-1 comes on the heels of his admitting how much he despises exercising.
“I just don’t like it. It’s boring,” Trump told the Wall Street Journal on January 2, saying the only physical activity he participates in is his beloved golfing.
"To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me," he scoffed, despite declaring, "My health is perfect" without hitting the gym.
Trump's Fast Food Diet
Trump's dietary habits are also notoriously awful, as he has a predilection for fast food, including eating hamburgers and fries at least once a day while washing it down with one of his numerous daily Diet Cokes.
The president's diet is heavy on meat, while his deep disdain for vegetables and other whole foods known to be part of a balanced diet is well-documented.
Trump chalked up his physical fitness and stamina at the precipice of turning 80 to his parents, whose "energy" and "genetics" he inherited.
"Genetics are very important. And I have very good genetics," Trump bragged about his vitality and vigor, able to work nearly around the clock on very little sleep, along with his questionable diet.
'I've Got a lot of Friends... They're Fat'
Trump previously derided the results of GLP-1's when it came to people he knew, saying he hadn't seen that much success among his "fat" friends.
"From $1,300 for a shot of like an Ozempic, or the fat... I call it the fat pill or the fat drug. Sometimes, I guess it works for people. The ones I've seen it hasn't worked so well," the Commander-in-Chief explained during a September 23, 2025, Oval Office meeting with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
"I've got a lot of friends. They're fat. They said, 'Yeah, I lost some weight.' I said, 'You don't look it to me,'" Trump told reporters about pals on GLP-1s.
Even though Trump, who has raised concerns with his "lack of health," mocked the drugs' effectiveness among his friends, he has worked to lower the prices for overweight Americans.
Trump announced a breakthrough deal in November 2025 to make GLP-1 drugs more affordable.
“Today, I’m thrilled to announce that the two world’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturers, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, have agreed to offer their most popular GLP-1 weight loss drug – I call it the fat drug, remember – at drastic discounts,” Trump said during an Oval Office event.
The prices of Ozempic and Wegovy will drop from $1,000 and $1,350 per month, respectively, to $350 when purchased through TrumpRx.gov. It will allow patients to purchase medications directly from drug companies without insurance coverage, in the new plan expected to roll out later this year.