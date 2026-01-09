EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of How Rape-Accused Comic Russell Brand is Still Making MILLIONS By Spouting Anti-Woke Conspiracy Theories Online
Jan. 9 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Russell Brand staggeringly remains a lucrative digital performer despite facing multiple rape and sexual assault charges, and RadarOnline.com can reveal new filings show the scandal-mired comic has continued to generate millions by monetizing anti-woke commentary and conspiracy-laced content across alternative online platforms.
Brand, 50, is the sole owner of Pablo Diablo's Legitimate Business Firm, a UK production company that recorded profits of $9.4million since allegations of sexual assault emerged in 2023.
Profits Surge Despite Brand's Rape Charges
According to company accounts released this month, the firm earned $5.4million in 2024 alone, weeks after Brand was charged with two further offenses, including one count of rape, on December 23.
Brand has denied all allegations and is due to stand trial at Southwark Crown Court in Britain in June following charges relating to four women.
He is also scheduled to appear at Westminster magistrates' court later this month in connection with the latest counts.
A police investigation into his conduct began in September 2023 after joint reporting by two U.K. broadsheet newspapers and Channel 4's investigative journalism show Dispatches.
While the allegations effectively stalled Brand's mainstream acting career, his business income continued to rise.
In 2023, company profits increased by $4million, matching strong performance in 2022, when the firm donated $168,000 to the Stay Free Foundation, a separate charity operated by Brand that supports people recovering from addiction.
Pablo Diablo's Legitimate Business Firm continues to employ 11 staff and holds about $6.7million in cash reserves.
Brand's Born-Again Christian Content
Brand's earnings now rely heavily on digital audiences cultivated outside traditional media.
After pressure from U.K. ministers, YouTube suspended advertising on his channel, but Brand retained access to other revenue streams.
These include subscriptions to the Awakened Wonders Community, where followers pay $60 annually for exclusive content and access to his weekly live show, Break Bread, in which he discusses religion and politics with guests.
A born-again Christian baptized in the River Thames in 2024, former heroin abusing womanizer Brand promotes the platform using religious imagery and the slogan: "Shining a light on what is not seen."
Links on the site direct users to his accounts on Facebook, Spotify, X, and YouTube, maintaining a large cross-platform presence.
'Deeply Inappropriate'
When his online reach was restricted in 2023, Brand accused the U.K. government of overreaching its powers.
He rambled: "The actual real rivalry now is not between the BBC and CNN globally; it's actually between all trusted news providers and digital platforms."
Brand also babbled: "It's clear that these organizations collaborate in constructing narratives… we have to be very, very cautious indeed."
The comments were widely shared by supporters who view Brand as a victim of censorship.
Brand also earns income from Rumble, a Florida-based video site that promotes itself as resistant to "cancel culture."
There, viewers can pay for early access to his regular show Stay Free. Videos with titles including "The Vaccine Ideology Unmasked" and "They're Running Out of Road – The Scandals, Experiments & Numbers They Can't Hide" typically attract around 200,000 views.
Rumble rejected calls from British ministers to restrict Brand's account.
A spokesperson for the platform said: "We regard it as deeply inappropriate and dangerous that the UK parliament would attempt to control who is allowed to speak on our platform or earn a living from doing so."
Beyond online media, Brand has appeared at live events organized by Turning Point U.S.A At America Fest 2025 in December, he led a prayer for Erika Kirk, before attacking Justin Trudeau, calling the former Canadian prime minister a "globalist stooge" while referencing his relationship with Brand's ex-wife, Katy Perry.