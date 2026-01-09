According to company accounts released this month, the firm earned $5.4million in 2024 alone, weeks after Brand was charged with two further offenses, including one count of rape, on December 23.

Brand has denied all allegations and is due to stand trial at Southwark Crown Court in Britain in June following charges relating to four women.

He is also scheduled to appear at Westminster magistrates' court later this month in connection with the latest counts.

A police investigation into his conduct began in September 2023 after joint reporting by two U.K. broadsheet newspapers and Channel 4's investigative journalism show Dispatches.

While the allegations effectively stalled Brand's mainstream acting career, his business income continued to rise.

In 2023, company profits increased by $4million, matching strong performance in 2022, when the firm donated $168,000 to the Stay Free Foundation, a separate charity operated by Brand that supports people recovering from addiction.

Pablo Diablo's Legitimate Business Firm continues to employ 11 staff and holds about $6.7million in cash reserves.