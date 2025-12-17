An insider notes: "They're still in the honeymoon phase, and Katy is the first to admit that she's addicted to new beginnings. But there's no denying that he's given her a huge boost.

"All the things that were dragging her down just don't seem to matter to her since he came into her life."

The Grammy winner's 2024 album, 143, flopped with critics, her glitzy Lifetimes Tour was slammed as hollow, and she was mocked mercilessly for her spaceflight stunt that fans branded out of touch.

On top of that, her drawn-out split from 48-year-old actor Orlando Bloom – father of her daughter, Daisy, 5 – left her "embarrassed and emotionally drained," shared a source.

But according to the insider, Trudeau has helped her overcome tough times.