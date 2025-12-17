Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry Was 'Saved' by New Lover Justin Trudeau — Pop Star Says He Became Her 'Ray of Sunshine' After Brutal Career Beatdown and Orlando Bloom Split

katy perry says justin trudeau saved her career beatdown
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry says Justin Trudeau became her ray of sunshine after her career beatdown and Bloom split.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 17 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Firework singer Katy Perry is bouncing back from personal and career setbacks – and bragging that hunky new beau Justin Trudeau is her lucky charm, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pop star, 41, and Canada's former prime minister, 53, were first linked in July after they were snapped on a cozy dinner date in Montreal.

New Love Lifts Katy

Justin Trudeau is credited by insiders with helping Katy Perry move past her recent struggles.
Source: MEGA

Justin Trudeau is credited by insiders with helping Katy Perry move past her recent struggles.

An insider notes: "They're still in the honeymoon phase, and Katy is the first to admit that she's addicted to new beginnings. But there's no denying that he's given her a huge boost.

"All the things that were dragging her down just don't seem to matter to her since he came into her life."

The Grammy winner's 2024 album, 143, flopped with critics, her glitzy Lifetimes Tour was slammed as hollow, and she was mocked mercilessly for her spaceflight stunt that fans branded out of touch.

On top of that, her drawn-out split from 48-year-old actor Orlando Bloom – father of her daughter, Daisy, 5 – left her "embarrassed and emotionally drained," shared a source.

But according to the insider, Trudeau has helped her overcome tough times.

Perry's Light After Darkness

picture of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY/MEGA

Perry purchased the sprawling 2.5 acre property with former fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The insider continued: "He's being incredibly attentive and doing everything to help Katy turn the page on the difficult last few years.

"Katy's tight-knit circle of friends and collaborators see the change Justin has managed to create in her life in a very short span of time.

"Katy was in a pretty dark place and didn't see a way out of it, and Justin has become this ray of sunshine in her life."

Loved Ones Rooting For This To Last

picture of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.
Source: MEGA

Perry is smitten with her new boyfriend, the former Canadian Prince Minister Justin Trudeau.

Although the pair still has a "long way to go" as a couple, Perry's pals are rooting for this to last.

The source added: "It's obvious that Justin is doing her a world of good. She's in such a great mood and seems to be walking on air. She's still got plenty of stress in her life, but it's not bothering her the way it was.

"She's not a clingy person, and she can walk away if her needs aren't being met. But right now Justin seems to be doing everything right."

