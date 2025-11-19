Your tip
Katy Perry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Katy Perry and 'Effortlessly Charming' Justin Trudeau's Steamy New Romance – Singer Thinks His 'Incredible Intellect is a Massive Turn-on'

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau share a steamy romance as she admires his incredible intellect and charm.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have started a steamy romance together following her split from Orlando Bloom.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 19 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Newly single Katy Perry isn't looking so single now that eye-popping pictures have emerged of her and a shirtless Justin Trudeau having a very hands-on experience aboard her private yacht, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It was all hands on deck as the former Canadian prime minister palmed the Roar singer's rear in a tight embrace, caught on camera by a tourist in a passing boat.

The Steamy Makeout Session

Justin Trudeau was spotted sharing a passionate yacht embrace with pop star Katy Perry off Santa Barbara.
Source: MEGA

Justin Trudeau was spotted sharing a passionate yacht embrace with pop star Katy Perry off Santa Barbara.

In a series of snaps, Perry, 41, in a black one-piece swimsuit, and Trudeau, 53 – in snug jeans, sunglasses and bare chest — embrace tightly and kiss passionately on the deck of her craft Caravelle off the Santa Barbara, California coast.

"She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out," claimed a witness.

"I didn't realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy's arm, and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau."

Rumors started flying about the couple in July after Perry – fresh off her nearly 10-year relationship with longtime fiancé and Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom, 48, the father of her 5-year-old daughter, Daisy – was seen out and about with the divorced Trudeau in Montreal.

Keeping Their Romance Private

The rumored couple was seen enjoying a romantic dinner in Montreal's Mount Royal Park.
Source: MEGA

The rumored couple was seen enjoying a romantic dinner in Montreal's Mount Royal Park.

The rumored couple was seen walking her dog, Nugget, through Mount Royal Park, and then dining on a romantic two-hour meal of beef tartare, lobster, gnocchi and lamb.

Trudeau has also been seen rooting for Perry from the audience at her Lifetimes tour, and although the two have downplayed the budding relationship, these stunning new pictures tell a different story.

"They've decided to be much more private about it," a source said of how the pair is trying to stay low-key in the wake of intense public speculation.

Katy's 'Best Lover Ever'

Insiders said Perry is smitten with Trudeau, praising his intellect and effortless charm.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Perry is smitten with Trudeau, praising his intellect and effortless charm.

But sources said the two are madly in lust and that Perry is bragging about Trudeau, calling him her best lover ever.

"Katy's not been very discreet about what an incredible lover Justin is," revealed an insider.

"She says they just mesh seamlessly, that he's effortlessly charming, and his incredible sense of intellect is a massive turn-on, as well as his chill vibe and incredible life experience. It's like a fairytale for Katy – she can't get enough of this guy and no one can remember her being this smitten with Orlando."

