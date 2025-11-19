EXCLUSIVE: Inside Katy Perry and 'Effortlessly Charming' Justin Trudeau's Steamy New Romance – Singer Thinks His 'Incredible Intellect is a Massive Turn-on'

In a series of snaps, Perry, 41, in a black one-piece swimsuit, and Trudeau, 53 – in snug jeans, sunglasses and bare chest — embrace tightly and kiss passionately on the deck of her craft Caravelle off the Santa Barbara, California coast.

"She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out," claimed a witness.

"I didn't realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy's arm, and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau."

Rumors started flying about the couple in July after Perry – fresh off her nearly 10-year relationship with longtime fiancé and Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom, 48, the father of her 5-year-old daughter, Daisy – was seen out and about with the divorced Trudeau in Montreal.