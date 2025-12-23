Your tip
Home > News > Russell Brand

Disgraced Comedian Russell Brand Charged with Two New Counts of Rape and Sexual Assault

picture of Russell Brand
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand has been charged with two new counts of rape and assault, British police have confirmed today.

Dec. 23 2025, Updated 6:58 p.m. ET

Russell Brand has been charged with two new counts of rape and assault, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The British actor and comedian, 50, who was once married to Katy Perry, is already facing one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women.

New Abuse Allegations

picture of Russell Brand
Source: MEGA

The comedian is already facing one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault.

He appeared in court in May and pleaded not guilty to these five counts.

But the new charges relate to two additional women, Britain police have said.

Detective Chief Inspector Tariq Farooqi from the Metropolitan Police, who is leading the investigation said: "The women who have made reports, including those connected to the two new charges, continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

"The Met's investigation remains ongoing, and detectives urge anyone affected by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with police."

TV Documentary Sparked Alleged Victims To Come Forward

picture of Russell Brand
Source: MEGA

Detectives began investigating Brand in September 2023 after receiving a number of allegations on the back of a TV documentary.

Brand is due to appear in court next month over the two new charges, which relate to incidents alleged to have happened in 2009.

Detectives began investigating in September 2023 after receiving a number of allegations, which followed reporting by British TV series Dispatches and The Sunday Times news outlet.

The original incidents, alleged by four women, are said to have occurred between 1999 and 2005.

The Get Him to the Greek star is accused of raping a woman in a hotel in 1999 after they met that day at a theatrical event.

Superstar Ex Wife

picture of Russell Brand
Source: MEGA

Brand was married to Katy Perry for two years before they divorced in 2012.

Brand is also alleged to have raped a woman working in television whom he met in a London bar in 2004.

He is accused of grabbing her breasts before pulling the victim into a bathroom and forcing her to perform a sex act.

Another woman claimed she was indecently assaulted by Brand, who grabbed her arm and attempted to drag her into a male lavatory at a television station in 2001.

Brand was working on the TV series Big Brother's Big Mouth between 2004 and 2005 when he is said to have carried out the final assault on a radio station worker.

A four-week trial is scheduled to begin next summer in relation to the five original charges.

The comedian has been shunned by both the acting and comedy industries in light of the allegations.

picture of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
Source: MEGA

The canceled star has hit out at his ex-wife's new boyfriend, Justin Trudeau.

He's since accumulated a digital following thanks to his YouTube and social media channels discussing alternative health, politics and conspiracy theories.

Brand started dating Perry in 2009, and the pair married in a Hindu ceremony in India the following year.

But they divorced in 2012, and at this time he began gaining a following for his political insights.

The actor went on to wed Laura Gallacher in 2017, and the pair has three children together.

Last weekend, Brand slammed Perry's new boyfriend, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom she started dating following her split from Orlando Bloom in June.

He said: "Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her. I love her still, and I'm glad that her mom's in the room to hear me say this, but, look, I was OK with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau? C'mon, man. Don't put me in a category with that guy. That globalist stooge."

