Disgraced Comedian Russell Brand Charged with Two New Counts of Rape and Sexual Assault

Russell Brand has been charged with two new counts of rape and assault, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The comedian is already facing one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault.

He appeared in court in May and pleaded not guilty to these five counts.

But the new charges relate to two additional women, Britain police have said.

Detective Chief Inspector Tariq Farooqi from the Metropolitan Police, who is leading the investigation said: "The women who have made reports, including those connected to the two new charges, continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

"The Met's investigation remains ongoing, and detectives urge anyone affected by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with police."