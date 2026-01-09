EXCLUSIVE: Discover the Massive 'Trust Test' Jennifer Aniston is Set to Unleash on Her New Lover Jim Curtis — And It Involves a VERY Famous A-List Ex

The source also said: "Jen plans to pay close attention to how Jim responds on their night out with Brad and Ines, because she knows it will reveal whether he can remain grounded and composed when that level of spotlight and pressure is on him."

Pitt is said to be open to the meeting, particularly as his relationship with de Ramon has become more settled since they began dating in 2022 and moved in together last year.

"Brad is sincerely glad to see Jen in a good place," an insider added. "He's hoping the meeting feels easy and natural rather than tense, and he has confidence in Jen's judgment on this one."

De Ramon, previously married to actor Paul Wesley, 43, is expected to attend the dinner and is said to be unfazed by Aniston's presence.

"Ines isn't feeling insecure about the situation at all," our source added. "She's keen to meet Jen in person and have a real conversation, instead of forming impressions from headlines or hearsay."

Aniston's friends say the actress is approaching her relationship with Curtis cautiously after two divorces and public heartbreak, including her recent candid discussion of failed IVF attempts.

"Jen is taking her time and not pushing things forward too fast," the insider went on.

"She sees this dinner as a meaningful moment, and if Jim can deal with Brad's celebrity without becoming intimidated or overcompensating, she'll feel confident the relationship has genuine staying power."