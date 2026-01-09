EXCLUSIVE: Discover the Massive 'Trust Test' Jennifer Aniston is Set to Unleash on Her New Lover Jim Curtis — And It Involves a VERY Famous A-List Ex
Jan. 9 2026, Published 6:41 p.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston is preparing a defining relationship moment with her new partner that friends tell RadarOnline.com is a deliberate "trust test," introducing wellness coach Jim Curtis to her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, and seeing how he handles the glare of one of the world's most famous men.
The actress, 56, who confirmed her relationship with Curtis, 50, late last year, has remained close to Pitt, 62, nearly two decades after their marriage ended in 2005.
Jennifer Plans High-Pressure Dinner With Brad Pitt
Sources told us Aniston believes transparency is essential as the romance deepens and that bringing Curtis into her long-standing friendship with Pitt is a way to gauge how secure and grounded her new partner really is.
They say she is planning a "joint date night" dinner that would also include Pitt's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 33.
A source said: "Jen isn't interested in separating parts of her world or acting as if Brad no longer matters. What she really wants to see is how Jim carries himself when he's face-to-face with Brad, with all their shared past and Brad's star power hanging in the air."
Brad Still Acts As Jen's Relationship Barometer
She also uses Pitt as a sounding board for her new romances and relies on his feedback about her partners.
Another source added: "If Jim can handle that situation without flinching, Jen believes it speaks volumes about his self-assurance and how much faith he has in her and their relationship."
Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005 after meeting at the height of their stardom, before his subsequent marriage to Angelina Jolie, his co-star in Mr & Mrs Smith.
Despite years of tabloid speculation, both have repeatedly described their post-divorce relationship as friendly.
Curtis Faces Moment That Could Define Relationship
Aniston has called Pitt a buddy, while Pitt has referred to her as a good friend.
The Friends actress later married actor Justin Theroux in 2015, a relationship that ended in 2017.
Theroux, 54, has since remarried and is expecting his first child.
Curtis, a wellness coach and hypnotist with a growing profile, is described by those close to Aniston as enthusiastic about the introduction to Pitt.
"Jim accepts that Brad will always be woven into Jen's past," a source added.
"He's approaching the dinner with interest rather than insecurity, aware that it's not about being evaluated by Brad, but about showing he can exist easily within Jen's life as it is."
All Eyes On How Jim Handles The Spotlight
The source also said: "Jen plans to pay close attention to how Jim responds on their night out with Brad and Ines, because she knows it will reveal whether he can remain grounded and composed when that level of spotlight and pressure is on him."
Pitt is said to be open to the meeting, particularly as his relationship with de Ramon has become more settled since they began dating in 2022 and moved in together last year.
"Brad is sincerely glad to see Jen in a good place," an insider added. "He's hoping the meeting feels easy and natural rather than tense, and he has confidence in Jen's judgment on this one."
De Ramon, previously married to actor Paul Wesley, 43, is expected to attend the dinner and is said to be unfazed by Aniston's presence.
"Ines isn't feeling insecure about the situation at all," our source added. "She's keen to meet Jen in person and have a real conversation, instead of forming impressions from headlines or hearsay."
Aniston's friends say the actress is approaching her relationship with Curtis cautiously after two divorces and public heartbreak, including her recent candid discussion of failed IVF attempts.
"Jen is taking her time and not pushing things forward too fast," the insider went on.
"She sees this dinner as a meaningful moment, and if Jim can deal with Brad's celebrity without becoming intimidated or overcompensating, she'll feel confident the relationship has genuine staying power."