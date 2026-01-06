EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Power Move! 'Friends' Icon Pushing New Hunky Boyfriend Jim Curtis Into the Spotlight After Making Red Carpet Debut
Jan. 6 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston made her red-carpet debut with boyfriend Jim Curtis at Elle's 2025 Women in Hollywood celebration on November 17 in L.A., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lately, the usually very private 56-year-old hasn't been shy about sharing how much she admires the self-described "transformational coach."
Days earlier, she'd told the mag she finds Jim, 50, "quite extraordinary" and gushed that the hypnotherapist "helps many, many people."
Aniston Eyes Massive Career Boost
Now she wants to help him.
According to a source, the Morning Show star is eager to send Curtis' career into the stratosphere. Already an author of two books, including Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide, Curtis shared his wisdom on Instagram, through online courses and via one-on-one coaching.
Aniston reportedly met him while she was trying to overcome her fear of flying.
"In her eyes, why shouldn't Jim be able to use the massive fame boost their relationship has provided?" the source told RadarOnline.com.
"It's a crazy situation for Jim to be in after building himself and his practice up for the last 15 years."
Jen Pulls Strings Behind Scenes
To that end, the Friends alum, worth an estimated $320million, is offering to open doors to allow Curtis to grow his business.
"If she wants something to happen, Jen gets on the phone and keeps making calls – to very powerful people – until it does," said the insider.
"Jen is encouraging him to dream big. Not that she's trying to turn him into the next Dr. Phil or anything like that, but she openly wants him to make money."
Whether or not Curtis is as ambitious is unclear.
The insider said: "Is this a case of a life coach getting life coached? Not exactly, but Jim is having to get used to Jen's can-do approach to life."