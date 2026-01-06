EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Power Move! 'Friends' Icon Pushing New Hunky Boyfriend Jim Curtis Into the Spotlight After Making Red Carpet Debut

Jennifer Aniston made her red-carpet debut with boyfriend Jim Curtis at Elle's 2025 Women in Hollywood celebration on November 17 in L.A., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lately, the usually very private 56-year-old hasn't been shy about sharing how much she admires the self-described "transformational coach."

Days earlier, she'd told the mag she finds Jim, 50, "quite extraordinary" and gushed that the hypnotherapist "helps many, many people."