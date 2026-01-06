Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Aniston
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Power Move! 'Friends' Icon Pushing New Hunky Boyfriend Jim Curtis Into the Spotlight After Making Red Carpet Debut

Jennifer Aniston has been pushing boyfriend Jim Curtis into the spotlight after a red carpet debut.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston has been pushing boyfriend Jim Curtis into the spotlight after a red carpet debut.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 6 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jennifer Aniston made her red-carpet debut with boyfriend Jim Curtis at Elle's 2025 Women in Hollywood celebration on November 17 in L.A., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lately, the usually very private 56-year-old hasn't been shy about sharing how much she admires the self-described "transformational coach."

Days earlier, she'd told the mag she finds Jim, 50, "quite extraordinary" and gushed that the hypnotherapist "helps many, many people."

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Aniston Eyes Massive Career Boost

Article continues below advertisement
At an event, Jim Curtis joined Jennifer Aniston for their first red-carpet appearance.
Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

At an event, Jim Curtis joined Jennifer Aniston for their first red-carpet appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Now she wants to help him.

According to a source, the Morning Show star is eager to send Curtis' career into the stratosphere. Already an author of two books, including Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide, Curtis shared his wisdom on Instagram, through online courses and via one-on-one coaching.

Aniston reportedly met him while she was trying to overcome her fear of flying.

"In her eyes, why shouldn't Jim be able to use the massive fame boost their relationship has provided?" the source told RadarOnline.com.

"It's a crazy situation for Jim to be in after building himself and his practice up for the last 15 years."

Article continues below advertisement

Jen Pulls Strings Behind Scenes

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photo of King Charles, Prince William and Andrew WIndsor

EXCLUSIVE: Radar's 2026 Royal Family Predictions — Including Renewed Cancer Fight, Huge Move for Shamed Andrew Windsor and Deepening Rifts

Photo of Corey Feldman and Corey Haim

EXCLUSIVE: A Horrific Tale of Two Coreys — Radar Reveals How the Hollywood Machine Wrecked Its Most Promising Child Stars of the '80s

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Aniston is using her influence to help Curtis expand his coaching career.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Aniston is using her influence to help Curtis expand his coaching career.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

To that end, the Friends alum, worth an estimated $320million, is offering to open doors to allow Curtis to grow his business.

"If she wants something to happen, Jen gets on the phone and keeps making calls – to very powerful people – until it does," said the insider.

"Jen is encouraging him to dream big. Not that she's trying to turn him into the next Dr. Phil or anything like that, but she openly wants him to make money."

Whether or not Curtis is as ambitious is unclear.

The insider said: "Is this a case of a life coach getting life coached? Not exactly, but Jim is having to get used to Jen's can-do approach to life."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.