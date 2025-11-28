Trump's Late-Night Obsession Revealed: The Don Ate in Bed 'Like a Feral Child' as Secret Service Desperately Tried to End Prez's Fast Food Habits

The writer, 72, had access to the White House during the early days of the Commander-in-Chief's first term and made the shocking revelation on The Daily Beast's Inside Trump's Head podcast .

Author Michael Wolff 's latest bombshell claim about Donald Trump is that the president liked to eat in bed like a "feral child," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I know when he got to the White House in 2017, there was some kind of major kerfuffle about this because he didn't like to eat in the dining room. He liked to eat in his bedroom. In the bed, I suppose," Wolff told host Joanna Coles while discussing Trump's relationship with food.

"I'm not up to date on this, so perhaps he's been more socialized. I mean, he's had a lot of time now, but when he originally got there, it really sounded like he was, like the feral child," the Fire & Fury author jeered.

"And it was always a burger. His preference was to send out for the burger," Wolff continued, explaining that the Secret Service had to tell the new White House resident, "'We cook our food here.' And that was a tussle about that."