Trump's Late-Night Obsession Revealed: The Don Ate in Bed 'Like a Feral Child' as Secret Service Desperately Tried to End Prez's Fast Food Habits
Nov. 28 2025, Published 5:22 p.m. ET
Author Michael Wolff's latest bombshell claim about Donald Trump is that the president liked to eat in bed like a "feral child," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The writer, 72, had access to the White House during the early days of the Commander-in-Chief's first term and made the shocking revelation on The Daily Beast's Inside Trump's Head podcast.
Strange White House Eating Habits
"I know when he got to the White House in 2017, there was some kind of major kerfuffle about this because he didn't like to eat in the dining room. He liked to eat in his bedroom. In the bed, I suppose," Wolff told host Joanna Coles while discussing Trump's relationship with food.
"I'm not up to date on this, so perhaps he's been more socialized. I mean, he's had a lot of time now, but when he originally got there, it really sounded like he was, like the feral child," the Fire & Fury author jeered.
"And it was always a burger. His preference was to send out for the burger," Wolff continued, explaining that the Secret Service had to tell the new White House resident, "'We cook our food here.' And that was a tussle about that."
Beef--Filled Diet
When Coles asked if Trump had "disordered eating," Wolff replied, "Well, yeah. I would say if orderly eating is somewhat of a broad palate, he certainly does. I mean, it's incredibly limited. It's basically limited to beef," about the president's daily diet.
"I've never heard a reported vegetable," he added about Trump's notorious distaste for healthy greens and produce.
'Steady Diet of Fast Food'
As for Trump's infamous love of Big Macs, Wolff explained, "One of the reasons that he likes McDonald's is that all this food is prepackaged and nobody's hands touch it. Therefore, it's much safer. At the safer risk of his being poisoned, and/or random germs. It is food untouched by human hands."
Coles inquired, "So is he actually a little nervous of eating the food in the White House because he thinks people might have poisoned it? Like (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin has a food tester?"
"No, I would say it's really more about his palate. The truth is, if you have a steady diet of fast food, which is high in salt and sugar, it becomes more difficult to eat good food, healthy food," Wolff shared.
"Often he would have two hamburgers a day, sort of hamburger for lunch and a hamburger for dinner," the writer dished about the president's fundamental meals.
Mickey D's for Everyone!
Trump's eating habits extended to his team, according to Wolff.
"There's an awareness that part of the job is fast food. It's kind of dicey. This is like a minefield that you're not going to navigate, that you're going to get blown up," he said of Trump's staff.
Coles brought up the infamous photo of Trump alongside Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., with plates of McDonald's food in front of them, aboard Trump Force One in November 2024. She remarked how the extremely health-conscious Health and Human Services Secretary, 71, claimed he "won't eat this stuff," even though he was holding an open box with a Big Mac and a calorie-laden bottle of regular Coca-Cola next to it.
"Fast food is the menu. There is nothing else," Wolff scoffed.
Even White House guests are treated to fast food, as Trump famously served the 2018 Division I FCS National Champions, the North Dakota State Bison team, tables of McDonald's hamburgers, Chick-fil-A sandwiches, and other fast food in the state dining room of the White House in March 2019.