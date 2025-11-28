RFK Jr's Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: Trump's Secretary of Health Viciously Mocked for Editing Famous Photo with Prez, Elon Musk and Donald Jr.
Nov. 28 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attempted to erase his infamous McDonald's feast with Donald Trump, his namesake son, and Elon Musk in a cringeworthy Thanksgiving photoshop fail, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Health and Human Services Secretary, 71, got rid of the president's beloved fast-food meal, replacing it with a healthier spread featuring turkey, corn, Brussels sprouts, cranberries, and other hearty fixings.
Original McDonald's Photo
RFK Jr. edited the photo originally posted by Donald Trump Jr. of the group aboard Trump Force One in November 2024, several weeks after his dad won a second term as president.
At the time, Don Jr. joked about the fat and calorie-laden meal, "Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW."
RFK Jr. turned the tables on that comment, showing off their healthier Thanksgiving meal in the altered snapshot he posted to X on Thursday, November 27, along with the simple message, "Happy Thanksgiving!"
RFK Jr's Healthier Option
Gone was RFK Jr. uncomfortably opening a boxed Big Mac with a sugary bottle of Coca-Cola in front of him. In what appeared to be either an AI image or a horrible Photoshop fail, he was seen diving in with a knife and fork into a bowl of what seemed to be stuffing, with several ears of corn on the cob next to him.
Musk's McDonald's meal was replaced by a plate full of cranberries with a massive side of mashed potatoes, while Trump smiled with a full pumpkin pie beneath him. Instead of holding up a large box of McDonald's fries, beaming Don Jr. was now in possession of what appeared to be a slice of cheesecake with cherries on top.
AI Fail
"They made you eat a Happy Meal to prove you weren't a cop, bro," one fan snarked to RFK Jr. in the comments of the post.
"That’s more stuffing than RFK’s consumed in the last two decades. That’s the AI tell," a second person sneered, while a third took a closer look at the snapshot, asking, "Is this a real hand?" about the MAHA master's weird optics.
"The entire image reeks of AI, especially that turkey," noted a fourth user.
Not all of the comments were mockery, as a fifth cheered, "That meal is WAY better and more MAHA than the original McDonald's photo. Happy Thanksgiving!!" and a sixth hailed, "We have the funniest administration. Happy Thanksgiving!"
RFK Jr. 'Loved' His Big Mac
Trump's love of McDonald's, much to RFK Jr.'s consternation, has continued during his second term as president.
On November 17, the controversial president spoke at the McDonald’s Impact Summit, where he proudly proclaimed, "As you may have heard, I'm also one of your all-time most loyal customers. I really am."
"While other politicians fly around on campaign planes stocked with expensive catering, on Trump Force One, prior to ascending to Air Force One, we served only McDonald's almost every time," Trump bragged. "On occasion, we couldn't find one, which is pretty hard to believe. We'd go another route, but we really did. You fed us very well. And I even got Bobby Kennedy to eat a Big Mac. And he told me he loved it."