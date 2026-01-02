Trump's Hand Was Left 'Bleeding' After High-Fiving Attorney General Pam Bondi — as The Don's Health Continues To Spark Panic

Few controversies so far in Trump's second term have plagued the president as much as scrutiny over his physical health and cognitive abilities.

While Trump's unhinged rants, slurred speech, and bizarre claims, such as the president repeatedly insisting he's ended eight wars since retaking office, have been enough for critics to accuse the White House of covering up his cognitive decline, physical signs of the president's worsening health sent speculation into overdrive.

Trump has been seen on numerous occasions with large, painful bruises on the backs of his hands. After being called out, the 79-year-old began wearing band-aids and makeup to conceal the dark purple and blue spots.