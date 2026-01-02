Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump's Hand Was Left 'Bleeding' After High-Fiving Attorney General Pam Bondi — as The Don's Health Continues To Spark Panic

Donald Trump said Pam Bondi 'cut' him during a high-five that made his hand bleed.

Jan. 2 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's got thin skin.

In a shocking report on Trump's questionable health habits – which included the president admitting he has ignored advice from his doctors for years – a stunning incident claiming Attorney General Pam Bondi made her boss bleed after her ring nicked his hand during a high-five raised concerns about his well-being, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump's Concerning Signs of Declining Health

Large bruises on Trump's hands have fueled concerns about his health.

Few controversies so far in Trump's second term have plagued the president as much as scrutiny over his physical health and cognitive abilities.

While Trump's unhinged rants, slurred speech, and bizarre claims, such as the president repeatedly insisting he's ended eight wars since retaking office, have been enough for critics to accuse the White House of covering up his cognitive decline, physical signs of the president's worsening health sent speculation into overdrive.

Trump has been seen on numerous occasions with large, painful bruises on the backs of his hands. After being called out, the 79-year-old began wearing band-aids and makeup to conceal the dark purple and blue spots.

Bondi's High-five 'Cut' Trump

Trump said Bondi's high-five at the 2024 RNC 'cut' him because his thin is skin and bleeds easily from aspirin.

After deflecting scrutiny about his health for months, Trump finally confessed he has thin skin that's prone to bleeding in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Trump recalled one example that took place at the 2024 Republican National Convention, when Bondi's ring hit his hand during a high-five and caused him to bleed.

"The ring hit the back of my hand, and, yes, there was a slight little cut," Trump said while noting he does use makeup to conceal bruises from getting "whacked again by someone."

Trump Admits to Using Makeup to Cover Bruises

The president confessed to using 'makeup' to cover discoloration on his hands.

"I have makeup that's, you know, easy to put on, takes about 10 seconds," Trump added on his routine to cover discoloration.

Sources reportedly told the outlet that while the incident was alarming, it wasn't the first and only time Trump has bled after simply interacting with another person.

During the same interview, Trump confessed the reason he bruises so easily is due to taking an absurd amount of aspirin daily.

Trump Says He Takes 325mg of Aspirin Daily

Trump admitted he takes more aspirin daily than his doctors have advised.

"They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart," the Commander-in-Chief said. "I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

"They'd rather have me take the smaller one," he added. "I take the larger one, but I've done it for years, and what it does do is it causes bruising."

The president's physician, Navy Capt. Dr. Sean Barbabella confirmed Trump takes 325 milligrams of aspirin daily for "cardiac prevention" but insisted he "remains in exceptional health."

According to the Mayo Clinic, "Low doses of aspirin – about 75 to 100 milligrams (mg), but most commonly 81 mg – can help prevent heart attack or stroke."

Trump's routine aspirin intake falls at the high end of "the daily dose for aspirin therapy," which "is usually between 75 mg and 325 mg."

The interview comes after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed concerns about bruising on Trump's hand last year and claimed the unusual marks were from shaking lots of hands.

