EXCLUSIVE: Andy Dick's Collapse 'No Laughing Matter' — As Pals Fear Car-Crash Comic's Latest Terrifying Episode Could Lead to his Death
Jan. 13 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Andy Dick has crashed again, raising new fears for his health and safety, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 60-year-old former NewsRadio star scared witnesses when he was seen slumped over on a staircase in front of a Hollywood building, leading first responders to administer Narcan medication, commonly used to counteract overdoses.
Witnesses Panic As Comic Collapses
Terrified witnesses described friends screaming "Wake up!" at the blacked-out stand-up before emergency service technicians from the Los Angeles Fire Department and police responded to the scene.
The Zoolander star, who is a veteran of more than 20 rehab programs, was administered the Narcan, which seemingly revived the troubled actor.
Andy refused further assistance, and a rep for the comedian responded to RadarOnline.com's request for comment saying: "He's fine. They were filming part of a documentary as well as a live stream. He was just drinking heavily and fell asleep."
Bizarrely, the rep also pointed out: "Be sure to watch his new movie 'T Bird' that aired last month to catch his latest film work."
Friends Fear He’s Spiraling Again
But insiders said the frightening event is the latest to inspire fear among friends.
"This is yet another sign this man needs help before it's too late," an insider said. "He's not a kid anymore and collapsing in public isn't something that can be laughed off any longer."
The one-man crime wave was convicted in 2022 of sexual battery for grabbing the crotch of an Uber driver in 2018. He was sentenced 90 days in prison and forced to register as a sex offender.
He was arrested again less than two months later for public intoxication and failing to follow through on his sex offender registration.
More Allegations Deepen Grim Fears
Another man accused him of sexual battery the same year, but the charges were dropped when the man stopped cooperating with police.
"He can laugh this off all he wants, but there's zero doubt his life is in danger," said one Hollywood insider. "Things just seem to keep getting worse, but he doesn't appear to be taking it seriously."