Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Andy Dick
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Andy Dick's Collapse 'No Laughing Matter' — As Pals Fear Car-Crash Comic's Latest Terrifying Episode Could Lead to his Death

Andy Dick's collapse has raised alarms as pals fear the troubled comic's latest episode could lead to his death.
Source: MEGA

Andy Dick's collapse has raised alarms as pals fear the troubled comic's latest episode could lead to his death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 13 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Andy Dick has crashed again, raising new fears for his health and safety, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

The 60-year-old former NewsRadio star scared witnesses when he was seen slumped over on a staircase in front of a Hollywood building, leading first responders to administer Narcan medication, commonly used to counteract overdoses.

Article continues below advertisement

Witnesses Panic As Comic Collapses

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Los Angeles Fire Department responders administered Narcan after Andy Dick was found slumped on a Hollywood staircase.
Source: MEGA

Los Angeles Fire Department responders administered Narcan after Andy Dick was found slumped on a Hollywood staircase.

Article continues below advertisement

Terrified witnesses described friends screaming "Wake up!" at the blacked-out stand-up before emergency service technicians from the Los Angeles Fire Department and police responded to the scene.

The Zoolander star, who is a veteran of more than 20 rehab programs, was administered the Narcan, which seemingly revived the troubled actor.

Andy refused further assistance, and a rep for the comedian responded to RadarOnline.com's request for comment saying: "He's fine. They were filming part of a documentary as well as a live stream. He was just drinking heavily and fell asleep."

Bizarrely, the rep also pointed out: "Be sure to watch his new movie 'T Bird' that aired last month to catch his latest film work."

Article continues below advertisement

Friends Fear He’s Spiraling Again

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders said Dick's latest public collapse has intensified fears among friends about his deteriorating health.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Dick's latest public collapse has intensified fears among friends about his deteriorating health.

Article continues below advertisement

But insiders said the frightening event is the latest to inspire fear among friends.

"This is yet another sign this man needs help before it's too late," an insider said. "He's not a kid anymore and collapsing in public isn't something that can be laughed off any longer."

The one-man crime wave was convicted in 2022 of sexual battery for grabbing the crotch of an Uber driver in 2018. He was sentenced 90 days in prison and forced to register as a sex offender.

He was arrested again less than two months later for public intoxication and failing to follow through on his sex offender registration.

Article continues below advertisement

More Allegations Deepen Grim Fears

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Andrew Garfield has been 'desperately spinning family plans' with Monica Barbaro as their romance deepens.

EXCLUSIVE: Spidey Star Andrew Garfield 'Desperately Spinning Family Plans' With Monica Barbaro

Cindy Crawford has been 'spreading all over town' trash-talk about Austin Butler after he ditched her daughter.

EXCLUSIVE: Read the 'Trash-Talk' Seething Cindy Crawford is 'Spreading all Over Town' About Austin Butler After He Ditched Her Daughter

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
A Hollywood insider said the former 'Zoolander' actor's ongoing struggles have left his life in serious danger.
Source: MEGA

A Hollywood insider said the former 'Zoolander' actor's ongoing struggles have left his life in serious danger.

Another man accused him of sexual battery the same year, but the charges were dropped when the man stopped cooperating with police.

"He can laugh this off all he wants, but there's zero doubt his life is in danger," said one Hollywood insider. "Things just seem to keep getting worse, but he doesn't appear to be taking it seriously."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.