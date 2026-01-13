EXCLUSIVE: Spidey Star Andrew Garfield 'Desperately Spinning Family Plans' With Monica Barbaro

An insider told RadarOnline.com, "The affair with Monica has reversed Andrew's wishy-washy stance on having kids. He doesn't want to be an old dad, and all of his closest friends are already parents. But it all comes down to the intensity of his relationship with Monica.

"That's what's driving all of this – and forcing Andrew to get real about how he wants to spend the next 20 years. Monica's biological clock is not ticking, but his is!"

In 2024, Garfield was lukewarm on the prospect of parenthood in an interview, but sources said his current relationship has turned him around.