Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Spidey Star Andrew Garfield 'Desperately Spinning Family Plans' With Monica Barbaro

Andrew Garfield has been 'desperately spinning family plans' with Monica Barbaro as their romance deepens.
Source: MEGA





Jan. 13 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Gaga Andrew Garfield is madly in love with galpal Monica Barbaro – and the screen stud is hankering for a happily ever after that sees them make beautiful babies together, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

In fact, sources claimed, Garfield, 42, is even more interested in starting a family than he is in getting hitched.

New Love Sparks Baby Fever

Dating since February, Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro have quickly become one of Hollywood's most loved-up couples.
Source: MEGA

The Amazing Spider-Man star and 35-year-old Barbaro – a rising Hollywood star who earned an Oscar nod for her role in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown – have been dating since February and have quickly become one of Hollywood's most loved-up couples.

Garfield's previous on-again, off-again romance with La La Land's Emma Stone fizzled out after four years in 2015, and he had short-lived flings with songbird Rita Ora, Bridgerton beauty Phoebe Dynevor and spiritual guru Kate Thomas.

But he appears to have settled on Barbaro, who was rumored to have once caught the eye of her Top Gun: Maverick costar Tom Cruise.

Turning Around

After past relationships with Emma Stone and Rita Ora, Andrew Garfield appears settled with Barbaro.
Source: MEGA

An insider told RadarOnline.com, "The affair with Monica has reversed Andrew's wishy-washy stance on having kids. He doesn't want to be an old dad, and all of his closest friends are already parents. But it all comes down to the intensity of his relationship with Monica.

"That's what's driving all of this – and forcing Andrew to get real about how he wants to spend the next 20 years. Monica's biological clock is not ticking, but his is!"

In 2024, Garfield was lukewarm on the prospect of parenthood in an interview, but sources said his current relationship has turned him around.

Andrew Goes All In

Sources said Barbaro has influenced Garfield's renewed interest in starting a family.
Source: MEGA

"Andrew isn't hiding how he feels about Monica at all. He's head over heels, and he's making real moves to bring her into his world," the insider confided. "He hasn't been like this since the late stages of his and Emma's relationship – but that's the problem."

"Andrew can be smothering, dramatic and over the top about this stuff. He and Monica are in love, but Monica is a much cooler customer. He is the one who makes these big, sweeping gestures when he falls in love. Right now, he wants nothing more than for Monica to have his babies."

