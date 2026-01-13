EXCLUSIVE: Read the 'Trash-Talk' Seething Cindy Crawford is 'Spreading all Over Town' About Austin Butler After He Ditched Her Daughter

"It's like Cindy took the breakup personally," the insider said. The 59-year-old supermodel and husband Rande Gerber, 63, "let Austin into the family because Kaia wanted a real future with him."

As readers know, the nepo baby, 24, and the Elvis star, 34, first sparked romance rumors in December 2021. They dated for three years before ending their relationship late last year.

While they were together, Gerber and Butler spent time with her family, including joining them on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"But Austin was a party animal at heart and there's a clear argument that he was using Kaia to bolster his own Hollywood connections," said the source. "What is most annoying to Cindy is that Austin's plan worked, and he's really made a name for himself!"

Austin's performance as Elvis Presley earned him a Golden Globe award and an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, and he's since scored major roles in Dune: Part Two and Caught Stealing.