EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Full Showbiz Mom — By Urging Daughter Apple to Keep on Singing Despite Critics Saying Nepo Baby Should Put a Cork in It

But meddling mama bear Paltrow, 53, believes Apple's disastrous debut was just a blip and she's mapping out an ambitious career path for her only daughter, according to insiders.

"Apple is sensitive, and she's been hit very hard by the negative reaction to her performance," said a source. "The comments have been brutal! All the talk about nepotism and her being out of her depth has left her feeling very defeated."

"She's upset and lashing out at her mom and complaining that she's pushed her too hard to be in the spotlight."

After Apple's performance at a gig in Nashville went viral on social media, one user on TikTok wrote: "Nepotism has killed art," while another said: "Nepotism. Yikes. She's not a singer."

Still others compared her to drunken karaoke singers.