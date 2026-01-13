Your tip
Gwyneth Paltrow
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Full Showbiz Mom — By Urging Daughter Apple to Keep on Singing Despite Critics Saying Nepo Baby Should Put a Cork in It

gwyneth paltrow urges daughter apple sing nepo baby critics
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 13 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

The Apple doesn't fall far from the tree – but insiders say nepo baby Apple Martin is fighting mom Gwyneth Paltrow over fast-tracking her fledgling music career, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

The 21-year-old – whose dad is Coldplay frontman Chris Martin – was roasted online after making her music debut in a surprise gig and wants to step back, sources said.

Momager Pushes Past Nepotism Backlash

Following backlash over her debut, Apple Martin has clashed with mom Gwyneth Paltrow about slowing her music plans.
Source: MEGA

But meddling mama bear Paltrow, 53, believes Apple's disastrous debut was just a blip and she's mapping out an ambitious career path for her only daughter, according to insiders.

"Apple is sensitive, and she's been hit very hard by the negative reaction to her performance," said a source. "The comments have been brutal! All the talk about nepotism and her being out of her depth has left her feeling very defeated."

"She's upset and lashing out at her mom and complaining that she's pushed her too hard to be in the spotlight."

After Apple's performance at a gig in Nashville went viral on social media, one user on TikTok wrote: "Nepotism has killed art," while another said: "Nepotism. Yikes. She's not a singer."

Still others compared her to drunken karaoke singers.

Goop Guru Urges Comeback Stage

After online criticism went viral, Paltrow urged Martin to push forward with her singing career.
Source: MEGA

Despite that, Paltrow – who built the successful wellness and lifestyle brand Goop – is telling Apple that she can't let the stinging remarks derail her dream of a music career.

"Gwyneth understands that it's hard to block out the haters, but as far as she's concerned, the only way to handle this is to get back on stage as soon as possible," said a source.

As Martin reevaluates her next move, insiders said Apple wants a break from the spotlight.
Source: MEGA

"But Apple's not ready. She wants to take a major breather. Her single has just come out. She wants to see the reaction to that and then decide the next steps. Gwyneth won't hear it. She's telling Apple she needs to get a thicker skin, that this is just a healthy learning experience.

"Gwyneth doesn't believe she'd be doing Apple any favors by backing down on this. She knows her daughter and says she knows what's best for her. No doubt it's coming from a loving place, but it's starting to suffocate Apple."

