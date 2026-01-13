EXCLUSIVE: Radar Rips Lid Off Most Disgusting Details of Timothy Busfield Pedo Case — Including How 'West Wing' Star's Actress Wife Melissa Gilbert 'Bought Christmas Gifts for Alleged Victim' to 'Foster Closeness'
Jan. 12 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Hollywood is in shock after Timothy Busfield was accused of sexually abusing child actors he met on the set of the FOX drama The Cleaning Lady, and RadarOnline.com can now reveal the grimmest details of the case against the veteran actor.
An arrest warrant taken out against the 68-year-old Emmy winner, best known for playing Danny Concannon on The West Wing, reveals cops allege Busfield's wife, actress Melissa Gilbert, 61, attempted to "foster closeness" by buying Christmas gifts for one of the alleged young victims as her husband apparently groomed children over several years.
Cops Detail Alleged Grooming Operation On Set
According to documents issued by the Albuquerque Police Department, Busfield faces two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse.
Investigators said the alleged victims, 11-year-old twins whose identities remain protected, first met Busfield while working on The Cleaning Lady, which aired between January 2022 and June 2025.
The warrant claims one of the minors alleged the abuse began when he was just seven.
Cops started an investigation into Busfield on November 1, 2024, when a physician at the University of New Mexico Hospital (UNMH) contacted police about suspected abuse.
Officer Marvin Kirk Brown, who authored the warrant, wrote the boys' parents told detectives Busfield had grown close to their sons while directing episodes of the series.
The parents said Busfield asked their children to call him "Uncle Tim." Their mother told officers she confronted her sons after hearing "rumors that Timothy had been 'handsy' with women."
When she asked whether anyone had touched them inappropriately, the boys allegedly replied: "You mean like Uncle Tim?"
Also, according to the warrant, the children later told professionals at UNMH they had been "groomed."
Warrant Alleges Gifts Used To 'Foster Closeness'
"It was reported that Timothy would tell his children to call him 'Uncle Tim,'" the warrant states, adding the parents eventually learned of earlier allegations "of sexual assault against both women and minors."
Officer Brown wrote: "In my training and experience, pedophiles often infiltrate families under a trusted role, like Timothy, who, as a producer, exploited the hectic film sets to tickle and touch (one of the victims) on his penis and buttocks, masking it as play.
"He would invite the family to off-set gatherings, with his wife buying Christmas gifts to foster closeness, making (the boy) feel special and dependent, classic grooming to erode boundaries, isolate the victim, and silence suspicions by blending abuse into normalcy."
Studio Probe And Busfield's Denials Revealed
The boys' therapist later diagnosed one twin with moderate post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety, noting he "had nightmares about the director touching him and waking up scared."
One of the children alleged Busfield "had touched and rubbed his penis three or four times and appeared to be ashamed."
Busfield told investigators it was "highly likely" he "would have" picked up or tickled the boys because he wanted to create "a playful environment."
He denied any misconduct, saying: "There would never be a weird moment about it. I don't really remember picking those boys up. I remember picking up the boy who followed them."
The warrant alleges Warner Bros. launched an independent inquiry after receiving complaints from the boys and that one crew member "claimed to have witnessed" Busfield kissing a minor on the face inside a hair-and-makeup trailer in December 2024.
A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Television said: "The health and safety of our cast and crew is always our top priority, especially the safety of minors on our productions. "We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and have systems in place to promptly and thoroughly investigate, and when needed, take appropriate action."
The studio confirmed it "has been and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement."
Busfield has denied wrongdoing.
The arrest warrant notes he claimed the boys' mother "wanted revenge" after her sons were replaced by another young actor.
Previous allegations of sexual assault against the actor date back to 1994, according to police.