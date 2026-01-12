EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens Calls Out Cardi B for Being a 'Victim' of the 'Modern Feminist World'

Political pundit Candace Owens is on the attack again, calling rapper Cardi B out for being a "victim" of the "modern feminist world," RadarOnline.com can reveal. Owens took time in her latest book, Make Him a Sandwich: Why Real Women Don't Need Fake Feminism, to slam the WAP songstress.

Candace Owens' New Remarks on Cardi B

When musing on the modern feminist world, in which Owens notes "making your husband a sandwich" is "deemed as an act of humiliation," Owens took the rapper to task. "Cardi B did not create this modern, feminist world," she states. "In fact, in almost every way, she is a victim of it and an unwitting purveyor of the misery it begets." Owens also states her "public feud" with Cardi made her "realize just how quickly we were barreling toward misery."

Cardi B's 'WAP' Performance Was Broken Down by Candace Owens

As for what began their quarrel, Owens recalls being on Tucker Carlson Tonight in 2021 and being asked to respond to a performance at the Grammys by Cardi. "Were Confucius similarly tasked, as I was, with reviewing the performance of Cardi B at the 2021 Grammy Awards, he would have deemed the United States ungovernable," she states. "Morally, spiritually, and, therefore, musically, he would have declared us to be a nation in precipitous decline." While performing, the rapper sang UP and WAP, a song Owens notes "bears too graphic a title for me to put into print." "Suffice it to say that it is about the conditions of her lady parts as she engages in sexual affairs with men," she adds, insisting the "least offensive" part of the track is when Cardi "refers to herself as a 'w----' and a 'certified freak.'"

Candace Owens Mocked Cardi B's Performance Being 'Feminist'

Owens goes on to describe the performance, as she shares it was chock-full of a stripper pole and a "mega-sized purple bed" that was "large enough to comfortably accommodate her four half-naked backup dancers, shaking their exposed derrieres to the audience." When asked by Carlson to comment on what Owens deemed as "pornography in our music" in a society that cancels Dr. Seuss children's books due to their "immorality," she insisted it was "a lesbian sex scene being simulated on television." "And this is considered feminist," she told Carlson at the time. "It's iconic, it's forward, it's progressive, it's the way the world is going, Tucker. And if you don't see that, then you are a bigot!" She also referred to the performance as "sinister" and "an attack on American values."

Cardi B Made Candace Owens 'Take Up a Fight' for a 'Truer, More Divine Femininity'

