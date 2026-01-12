'Unhinged' Trump Drags Female CNN Reporter Over 'Stupid' Iran Threat Question During Press Conference

Trump's visceral reaction to the Iran question was just the latest attack on a female reporter from the president in recent weeks.

While taking questions on Air Force One in November, the 79-year-old shouted "quiet, piggy" to Bloomberg's White House correspondent Catherine Lucey after she asked him a question about the Epstein files.

Days later, Trump asked another female reporter if she was stupid after asking a question about Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the man suspected of fatally shooting one National Guard member and injuring another in Washington, D.C.

"Your (Department of Justice Inspector General) just reported this year that there was thorough vetting by DHS and by the FBI of these Afghans who were brought into the U.S., so why do you blame the Biden administration?," asked CBS News White House correspondent Nancy Cordes.

The president, who has been called "unhinged" on social media, fired back: "Because they let them in. Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person?"