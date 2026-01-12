'Unhinged' Trump Drags Female CNN Reporter Over 'Stupid' Iran Threat Question During Press Conference
Jan. 12 2026, Published 6:29 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has lashed out at a female reporter again, RadarOnline.com can report, after berating a CNN journalist over what he called a "stupid question."
Trump has repeatedly attacked reporters, most often women, when he is asked a question he disagrees with.
This time, Trump was fielding questions while on board Air Force One about the growing unrest in Iran and his promise to act if protesters are harmed.
"Do you think Iran takes your threats seriously?" one female reporter asked. That was all it took to set the president off.
The 79-year-old fired back, singling out the staffer: "I think so. Don't you think so, CNN?"
"Wouldn’t you say that they probably do at this point? After going through it for years with me, being hit, (Qasem) Soleimani, (Abu Bakr) al-Baghdadi, the Iran nuclear threat wiped out."
Trump then mocked the question: "Don’t you think– and then you just had Venezuela. Don't you think, she says, CNN, 'do you think they take your threat seriously?' Wouldn't you say they do after all of the things we've done?
"What a stupid question."
Trump's Tough Talk
Trump has made a sport out of insulting female reporters and ended the year scolding ABC News' Rachel Scott after she asked whether or not he would release the full video footage of recent airstrikes on Venezuelan fishing boats suspected of smuggling drugs.
In response to Scott's question, Trump called her "the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place" and accused her of asking "hostile" questions.
"Let me just tell you, you are an obnoxious – a terrible, actually, a terrible reporter. And it’s always the same thing with you," Trump shouted at Scott. "I told you, whatever Pete Hegseth wants to do is OK with me."
This Little 'Piggy'
Trump's visceral reaction to the Iran question was just the latest attack on a female reporter from the president in recent weeks.
While taking questions on Air Force One in November, the 79-year-old shouted "quiet, piggy" to Bloomberg's White House correspondent Catherine Lucey after she asked him a question about the Epstein files.
Days later, Trump asked another female reporter if she was stupid after asking a question about Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the man suspected of fatally shooting one National Guard member and injuring another in Washington, D.C.
"Your (Department of Justice Inspector General) just reported this year that there was thorough vetting by DHS and by the FBI of these Afghans who were brought into the U.S., so why do you blame the Biden administration?," asked CBS News White House correspondent Nancy Cordes.
The president, who has been called "unhinged" on social media, fired back: "Because they let them in. Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person?"
Trump's Personal Approval Rating
Of course, Trump has had much nicer things to say about female reporters who flatter him. In October, during a meet-and-greet of MAGA influencers, Brandi Kruse, an ex-TV journalist turned conservative mouthpiece, said, "I'm living proof that you can recover from TDS."
She explained: "I had strong Trump Derangement Syndrome for about eight years. This is one of the reasons I've recovered from it. And by the way, it's much better to not have TDS... I'm happier, healthier, more successful. I even think I got a little more attractive after I got rid of my Trump derangement."
"Very attractive," Trump quickly replied. "I'm glad you no longer have TDS. I feel very good about that."