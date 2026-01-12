Elon Musk's Baby Mama Drama: Tesla Billionaire Claims He’s Filing For 'Full Custody' of Son, 1, After Ashley St. Clair's Transgender Statements

Musk's legal threat came after St. Clair, who has abandoned her conservative beliefs, shared how she's greatly softened her stance on gender transitions, something the Tesla founder is vehemently against.

"Twitter was better when it was woke tbh," the former MAGA queen wrote in an Instagram exchange, adding, "Dark woke cause the other option is bootlicking feds + pedophiles + nerds?"

One user asked St. Clair, "You've previously engaged in blatant transphobia. How do you feel about trans people in the wake of noticing how the far right truly is?"

"I feel immense guilt for my role. And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son's sister more pain," she replied, referring to Musk's transgender daughter Vivian Wilson, 21, who came out as a woman in 2020.

Musk and Vivian, whom he shares with ex-wife Justine Wilson, are deeply estranged, as he's claimed she's a victim of the "woke mind virus" and still calls her his "son Xavier."