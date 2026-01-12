Elon Musk's Baby Mama Drama: Tesla Billionaire Claims He’s Filing For 'Full Custody' of Son, 1, After Ashley St. Clair's Transgender Statements
Jan. 12 2026, Published 6:12 p.m. ET
Elon Musk is going to war with his ex and former conservative commentator, Ashley St. Clair, saying he will demand sole custody of their son after she made comments sympathetic to the transgender community that have the world's richest man on edge, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy," Musk, 54, proclaimed in a post on X on Monday, January 12, referring to Romulus, the 16-month-old son he shares with St. Clair, 27.
Ashley St. Clair Feels 'Immense Guilt' Over Past Transgender Comments
Musk's legal threat came after St. Clair, who has abandoned her conservative beliefs, shared how she's greatly softened her stance on gender transitions, something the Tesla founder is vehemently against.
"Twitter was better when it was woke tbh," the former MAGA queen wrote in an Instagram exchange, adding, "Dark woke cause the other option is bootlicking feds + pedophiles + nerds?"
One user asked St. Clair, "You've previously engaged in blatant transphobia. How do you feel about trans people in the wake of noticing how the far right truly is?"
"I feel immense guilt for my role. And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son's sister more pain," she replied, referring to Musk's transgender daughter Vivian Wilson, 21, who came out as a woman in 2020.
Musk and Vivian, whom he shares with ex-wife Justine Wilson, are deeply estranged, as he's claimed she's a victim of the "woke mind virus" and still calls her his "son Xavier."
'Trying Hard to Advocate' for the Trans Community
"Idk how to make amends for many of these things, but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I’ve hurt," St. Clair shared.
"I also haven’t said much on this because I have gone back and forth over whether my voice would be helpful on the issue, since it will be framed as disingenuous or just turning because I’m 'scorned,'" she noted, referring to her brief relationship with Musk that produced their son.
"Even this reply will become right-wing hysteria," she predicted. "But yeah, I am sorry. Let me know how I can help," asking what she could do to help further trans rights.
St. Clair didn't directly mention transitioning Romulus, whom she has been raising since his birth. The little boy is Musk's 13th out of 14 children.
Red Flags for Elon
Musk's statement about going to court over Romulus came after a user on X alerted him to St. Clair's comments, which included screenshots.
"Pretending to be a right-winger for years, and immediately abandoning it all when you see a new paycheck elsewhere – offering up your own child to the woke mob, talking about his 'sister' (a young boy that was groomed and castrated). One of the most disgusting things I've seen," a user captioned the Sunday, January 11, post featuring St. Clair's statements.
They added in another post, "Elon needs full custody. Coming out in support of trans grooming like this is insane," which was what caught the SpaceX founder's attention and received the response about seeking sole custody of Romulus.
Elon Musk Is Deeply Estranged From His Trans Daughter
Vivian went to court in 2022 when she turned 18 to legally change her name.
In her court petition, she wrote: "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form."
In a 2024 interview with psychologist Jordan Peterson, Musk told him, "I lost my son, essentially," claiming Vivian was "dead, killed by the woke mind virus."
The former DOGE chief went on to claim in a post on X in July of that year that "Xavier was born gay and slightly autistic, two attributes that contribute to gender dysphoria."
"I knew that from when he was about 4 years old, and he would pick out clothes for me to wear, like a jacket, and tell me it was 'fabulous!,' as well as his love of musicals and theatre. But he was not a girl," Musk added.
In response, Vivian claimed about her dad: "He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there. And in the little time that he was, I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness."