EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet Accused of 'Brutally Using' Kylie Jenner 'To Maximize His Media Exposure'

Their latest high-profile outing on December 8, 2025, featured matching neon orange custom Chrome Hearts outfits to promote the premiere of Chalamet’s new film, Marty Supreme.

The display was widely interpreted as a statement aimed at quelling split rumors that had circulated following Chalamet's absence from Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash in November.

Friends and family, however, say concerns linger over the motives behind the ostentatious public display in Los Angeles.

A source familiar with the couple said: "Kylie and Timothée have never actually split in their years together, but he was keeping his distance for a period. Still, she stayed loyal to him."

The source added: "He's clearly still very attracted to her and understands the media game. Having Kylie by his side gets him plenty of attention, which matters as he gears up for another Oscars push.

"The idea seems to be that she appears at the right events when it helps him, and she's on board with that.

"But many of her friends and family worry she's being brutally used and that he's only after the photo opportunities, and using her to maximize the media attention that is on him."