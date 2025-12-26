EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet Accused of 'Brutally Using' Kylie Jenner 'To Maximize His Media Exposure'
Dec. 26 2025, Updated 12:40 p.m. ET
Timothée Chalamet has sparked huge scrutiny after his latest string of public appearances with Kylie Jenner, including at the LA premiere of his new film Marty Supreme – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the Hollywood golden boy is simply exploiting the model and using their "relationship" to boost his media profile.
The pair, who has apparently been together for nearly three years, have long kept their romance largely private, making select appearances at major events such as the Oscars, BAFTAs and Golden Globes.
A Coordinated Return to the Spotlight
Their latest high-profile outing on December 8, 2025, featured matching neon orange custom Chrome Hearts outfits to promote the premiere of Chalamet’s new film, Marty Supreme.
The display was widely interpreted as a statement aimed at quelling split rumors that had circulated following Chalamet's absence from Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash in November.
Friends and family, however, say concerns linger over the motives behind the ostentatious public display in Los Angeles.
A source familiar with the couple said: "Kylie and Timothée have never actually split in their years together, but he was keeping his distance for a period. Still, she stayed loyal to him."
The source added: "He's clearly still very attracted to her and understands the media game. Having Kylie by his side gets him plenty of attention, which matters as he gears up for another Oscars push.
"The idea seems to be that she appears at the right events when it helps him, and she's on board with that.
"But many of her friends and family worry she's being brutally used and that he's only after the photo opportunities, and using her to maximize the media attention that is on him."
The Strategic Power of the 'Marty Supreme' Premiere
The Marty Supreme premiere in Los Angeles offered a striking illustration of the couple's coordinated image strategy.
Kylie, 28, a beauty mogul and media personality, embraced the cameras with evident enthusiasm, while her mother, Kris Jenner, 70, amplified the promotion on social media by posting a photo of Kylie wearing a Marty Supreme hoodie.
Another insider said: "Wearing matching orange outfits to the premiere was Kylie's idea. She told Timothée it would generate good buzz, and it worked. They both seemed to enjoy the attention and made a clear statement to end the split rumors."
Despite the publicity, the relationship has not always been smooth, sources tell us.
Friends note while Kylie remains deeply invested in the romance, they worry Timothée's priorities may not always align with hers when it comes to their partnership.
A source said: "Time will show whether their relationship can endure. Some think he isn't as invested as she is, but Kylie believes they have a future together."
Balancing Discretion with Calculated Publicity
The couple first publicly debuted their relationship at the U.S. Open in September 2023 and have gradually increased their joint appearances, but Timothée has historically kept his personal life far more private than reality TV star Kylie.
Recently, split rumors intensified after the pair were seen apart for an extended period, but when asked about his love life in an interview, Timothée shut the topic down bluntly, saying: "I just don't have anything to say."
Observers suggest the strategy behind the couple's appearances is deliberate, designed to "balance public interest with personal discretion."
A source said: "Timothée knows how things look in the public eye. Keeping Kylie in view at important moments guarantees media attention when he wants it, while still keeping things mostly private.
"It's a calculated strategy, and not everyone around Kylie approves, to say the least. They do not like the idea she is being used.
Tensions Over Chalamet's Career Ambitions
"The L.A. premiere of Marty Supreme marked a high-profile chapter in their ongoing story, highlighting both the couple's glamour and the underlying tensions perceived by those around them.
"While the public sees a coordinated, affectionate partnership, friends and family continue to question whether the relationship serves Kylie's interests or is simply there to advance Timothée's profile and get him headlines to keep him in the minds of every movie executive in town."