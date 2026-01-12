'Tacky' Kylie Jenner Slammed For 'Classless' Pose with Award-Winning Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at 2026 Golden Globes

While Jenner took heat online for her unrefined gestures, she seemed to be welcomed into Hollywood's inner circle more so than in her two previous trips to the Golden Globes with Chalamet.

Actress Elle Fanning stopped by the couple's table to share a laugh, while nominee Jennifer Lawrence posed for a photo with The Kardashians star, as the Oscar winner is a massive fan of TV's top reality family.

It was a far cry from the 2025 ceremony, where Demi Moore was accused of "snubbing" Jenner as The Substance star approached her table.

Fanning, 27, was sitting with the entrepreneur, and Moore, 63, made a beeline for the Maleficent star, engaging in a lively conversation while completely freezing out Jenner and barely looking at her.

Moore also chatted up Chalamet while continuing to ignore Jenner, who went as the actress in her iconic Striptease role for Halloween just months earlier.