'Tacky' Kylie Jenner Slammed For 'Classless' Pose with Award-Winning Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at 2026 Golden Globes
Jan. 12 2026, Published 5:06 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner may have looked like the perfect girlfriend when shown on camera with Timothée Chalamet at the 2026 Golden Globes, but a crude gesture she made that didn't appear on the telecast is being called "classless."
The lip kit queen, 28, stuck her tongue out and raised both middle fingers in the air in a behind-the-scenes photo from the event, as Chalamet, 30, sat next to her looking unamused by the crass display.
Getting 'Silly' With Her Middle Finger Salutes
Jenner, wearing her stunning Ashi Studio metallic body-hugging dress, looked upward while making a sassy face as Chalamet stared straight at the camera. His Marty Supreme co-star, Odessa A'zion, appeared to be saying something to Chalamet across the table, sitting on Jenner's right.
In the photo posted to X by Variety, the publication captioned the middle finger salutes, "Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet get silly at the Golden Globes," but fans in the comments thought the reality star's gesture was more tacky than fun.
'No Manners, Tacky Behavior!'
"So classy," one user snarked about Jenner's expressions, while a second person complained, "Chalamet could do so much better."
"The look on his face. Girl, this is not the time or place," a third pointed out, while a fourth user griped about the billionaire, "Kylie Jenner, proving yet again, absolutely no amount of money in the world can buy you class."
"Middle finger to the camera is real 16-year-old energy," a fifth person observed, while a sixth declared of Jenner, "No talent, no manners, tacky behavior! Looks out of place next to truly classy actors!!"
No Snubbing This Year
While Jenner took heat online for her unrefined gestures, she seemed to be welcomed into Hollywood's inner circle more so than in her two previous trips to the Golden Globes with Chalamet.
Actress Elle Fanning stopped by the couple's table to share a laugh, while nominee Jennifer Lawrence posed for a photo with The Kardashians star, as the Oscar winner is a massive fan of TV's top reality family.
It was a far cry from the 2025 ceremony, where Demi Moore was accused of "snubbing" Jenner as The Substance star approached her table.
Fanning, 27, was sitting with the entrepreneur, and Moore, 63, made a beeline for the Maleficent star, engaging in a lively conversation while completely freezing out Jenner and barely looking at her.
Moore also chatted up Chalamet while continuing to ignore Jenner, who went as the actress in her iconic Striptease role for Halloween just months earlier.
'My Partner'
Jenner got major validation from her boyfriend about her place in his life as his "partner" when he accepted the trophy for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for Marty Supreme.
Chalamet, who expressed "gratitude" after his three previous losses at the Globes, wrapped up his speech by saying, "For my parents, my partner, I love you. Thank you so much."
The Wonka star made his first major proclamation of love towards Jenner the week prior, after winning big at the Critics' Choice Awards.
He looked at his girlfriend from the stage and told her, "I'll just say thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you," as cameras caught Jenner mouthing back, "I love you," from the audience.