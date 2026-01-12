Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Kylie Jenner

'Tacky' Kylie Jenner Slammed For 'Classless' Pose with Award-Winning Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at 2026 Golden Globes

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Source: Stewart Cook/CBS

Kylie Jennifer looked elegant at the Golden Globes but her crass gesture is being called out.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 12 2026, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kylie Jenner may have looked like the perfect girlfriend when shown on camera with Timothée Chalamet at the 2026 Golden Globes, but a crude gesture she made that didn't appear on the telecast is being called "classless."

The lip kit queen, 28, stuck her tongue out and raised both middle fingers in the air in a behind-the-scenes photo from the event, as Chalamet, 30, sat next to her looking unamused by the crass display.

Article continues below advertisement

Getting 'Silly' With Her Middle Finger Salutes

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Source: Stewart Cook/CBS

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stole a kiss while sitting in the audience at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Jenner, wearing her stunning Ashi Studio metallic body-hugging dress, looked upward while making a sassy face as Chalamet stared straight at the camera. His Marty Supreme co-star, Odessa A'zion, appeared to be saying something to Chalamet across the table, sitting on Jenner's right.

In the photo posted to X by Variety, the publication captioned the middle finger salutes, "Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet get silly at the Golden Globes," but fans in the comments thought the reality star's gesture was more tacky than fun.

Article continues below advertisement

'No Manners, Tacky Behavior!'

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence
Source: Stewart Cook/CBS

Kylie Jenner got on swimmingly with Kardashian superfan Jennifer Lawrence at the Golden Globes.

"So classy," one user snarked about Jenner's expressions, while a second person complained, "Chalamet could do so much better."

"The look on his face. Girl, this is not the time or place," a third pointed out, while a fourth user griped about the billionaire, "Kylie Jenner, proving yet again, absolutely no amount of money in the world can buy you class."

"Middle finger to the camera is real 16-year-old energy," a fifth person observed, while a sixth declared of Jenner, "No talent, no manners, tacky behavior! Looks out of place next to truly classy actors!!"

Article continues below advertisement

No Snubbing This Year

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Source: Francis Specker/CBS

Elle Fanning shared a laugh with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the 2026 Golden Globes.

While Jenner took heat online for her unrefined gestures, she seemed to be welcomed into Hollywood's inner circle more so than in her two previous trips to the Golden Globes with Chalamet.

Actress Elle Fanning stopped by the couple's table to share a laugh, while nominee Jennifer Lawrence posed for a photo with The Kardashians star, as the Oscar winner is a massive fan of TV's top reality family.

It was a far cry from the 2025 ceremony, where Demi Moore was accused of "snubbing" Jenner as The Substance star approached her table.

Fanning, 27, was sitting with the entrepreneur, and Moore, 63, made a beeline for the Maleficent star, engaging in a lively conversation while completely freezing out Jenner and barely looking at her.

Moore also chatted up Chalamet while continuing to ignore Jenner, who went as the actress in her iconic Striptease role for Halloween just months earlier.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Bill Maher and Jean Smart

Bill Maher Accused of Being 'Two-Faced' After Awkwardly Laughing About Celebrities Wearing Pins to Support Fatal ICE Shooting Victim Renee Nicole Good

photo of mary trump and donald trump

Trump Wedding Bells! Prez's Outspoken Niece Mary, 60, Secretly Marries Girlfriend Surrounded by Small Group of Family and Friends

'My Partner'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Timothée Chalamet
Source: Kevork Djansezian/CBS

Timothée Chalamet pledged his love to 'partner' Kylie Jenner during his Golden Globes acceptance speech.

Jenner got major validation from her boyfriend about her place in his life as his "partner" when he accepted the trophy for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for Marty Supreme.

Chalamet, who expressed "gratitude" after his three previous losses at the Globes, wrapped up his speech by saying, "For my parents, my partner, I love you. Thank you so much."

The Wonka star made his first major proclamation of love towards Jenner the week prior, after winning big at the Critics' Choice Awards.

He looked at his girlfriend from the stage and told her, "I'll just say thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you," as cameras caught Jenner mouthing back, "I love you," from the audience.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.